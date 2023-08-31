Kyle Richards Admits Very 'Public' Split From Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal With'
Kyle Richards is being utterly transparent about going through a split in front of the world.
During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG's Wednesday, August 30, Amazon Live chat, Richards opened up about how difficult her separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky has been while being in the public eye.
When a fan asked how she was doing, the Halloween actress responded, "That's a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye."
"Obviously we care about each other a lot," Richards said of her current dynamic with the Buying Beverly Hills star, whom she recently went on a trip to Italy with alongside their daughters Farrah Brittany, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.
As OK! previously reported, the former child star, 54, and Umansky, 53, shocked the world earlier this summer with their separation after 27 years together. Despite reports saying they would officially end their marriage, the estranged pair downplayed what was happening between them.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards and the real estate broker wrote in a joint statement shared to Instagram. "However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously."
- Mauricio Umansky Reacts to Kyle Richards' Steamy Music Video With Rumored Flame Morgan Wade
- Kyle Richards Responds to Jeff Lewis' Sarcastic Comments Calling Her a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic': 'His Mouth Does Get Him Into Trouble'
- Brewing Feud? Kyle Richards Has Not Texted Jeff Lewis Back After 'Flipping Out' Star Joked She Was a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Speculation about trouble in their seemingly picture-perfect romance heated up earlier this year as Richards became extremely close with country star Morgan Wade, as the two went on multiple trips together and allegedly got matching tattoos and jewelry.
Despite shutting down romance rumors, the Bravo star did appear as the singer's love interest in her recent "Fall In Love With Me" music video, but the two maintained it was nothing more than a joke. "We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Wade, 28, made clear in an interview promoting the video.