Kyle Richards Admits Very 'Public' Split From Mauricio Umansky Has Been 'Too Much to Deal With'

When a fan asked how she was doing, the Halloween actress responded, "That's a very loaded question. You know this has been very hard to do [because] it's playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye."

"Obviously we care about each other a lot," Richards said of her current dynamic with the Buying Beverly Hills star, whom she recently went on a trip to Italy with alongside their daughters Farrah Brittany, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15.