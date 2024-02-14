Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Grab Lunch Together After 'RHOBH' Star Says She and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Hiding' Their Split: Photos

"We were never fighters, we're not a toxic couple, so we've been able to manage that so far," she added of her dynamic with Umansky. "It's going to go one way or the other, you know?"

"We're either going to wake up and be like, 'Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,' or it's going to be divorce. I mean, I just don't know how sustainable living under same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don't know how that can last," the former child star explained.

Despite their romance's demise, Richards emphasized how much she treasured their life together. "I was always very proud of the fact that we were able to grow together in all the years of our marriage," she said.