Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Grab Lunch Together After 'RHOBH' Star Says She and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Hiding' Their Split: Photos
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade stepped out together after shutting down rumors of a rift between them.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG, 55, and the country singer, 29, grabbed lunch in Los Angeles, Calif., on Tuesday, February 13, both rocking casual looks for the laidback occasion.
Richards kept a low profile in a black baseball cap, a dark green long-sleeved top and clutched a large Chanel bag for the day out. Wade matched her pal's energy in a white hat, dark shades and a black T-shirt.
The close friends recently cleared up speculation of a fallout between them after the "Fall in Love With Me" singer swiped all photos of the reality star from her Instagram account.
"P.S. I am not fighting with @kylerichards18," Wade wrote alongside a photo of herself and Richards on her Instagram Story.
The Bravo star and the vocalist became extremely close as Richards adjusted to life after separating from her longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky, last year.
"I'm not hiding anything from anybody," the Halloween actress explained in a recent interview about the messy situation with the Buying Beverly Hills star, 53. "I'm working through things myself, and I'm going through something, and I want to be able to be as open as I possibly can, and I will be when I figure it all out."
When asked if she and Umansky have been moving towards legally ending their union, Richards admitted, "[Divorce] would be when we can no longer do what we're doing right now."
"We were never fighters, we're not a toxic couple, so we've been able to manage that so far," she added of her dynamic with Umansky. "It's going to go one way or the other, you know?"
"We're either going to wake up and be like, 'Oh my gosh! We could actually fix this,' or it's going to be divorce. I mean, I just don't know how sustainable living under same roof as friends and as a family can last. I don't know how that can last," the former child star explained.
Despite their romance's demise, Richards emphasized how much she treasured their life together. "I was always very proud of the fact that we were able to grow together in all the years of our marriage," she said.
"I think it got to a point where he was so busy, and I'm working and we weren't necessarily growing together, and I think that's when the problems that we had sort of put on the back-burner started to bubble up again," she added of what caused the separation.
Entertainment Tonight conducted the interview with Richards.