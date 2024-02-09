Kyle Richards Addresses Rumors That She's Leaving 'RHOBH' Following Maurico Umansky Split
Is Kyle Richards leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?
Rumors swirled she may finally step away from the hit reality show after her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky, but according to the mother-of-four, she isn't sure what the future holds for her.
"Each year I say, 'I don't know. Never say never,' and all that," the Bravolebrity told a news outlet on Thursday, February 8. "But, I honestly just don't know."
"I don't know where my life is going to be at in a week or two," she continued. "I don't know what it's going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at and what I'm comfortable with."
And while Richards has always dealt with living her life in the public eye, from being an child actress to starring in reality television, the media attention has increased since the news of her impending divorce.
"It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life, because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years," she explained. "It's not that I'm lying or withholding, I'm figuring it out still."
"They think I'm teasing them, dragging it out, I'm going this for ratings. I'm figuring it out right now and we are figuring it out as a couple and I'm figuring out what I need myself," she said. "And when I know and we know where our life is going next, you're gonna know."
Meanwhile, Richards and Umansky — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, together — have been working hard to remain on good terms with each other throughout their breakup.
"We live under the same roof in different rooms. We do have other homes. Thank God, we're fortunate in that sense," she continued. "But even when we are all there, it's texting in the family chat. 'What time is everyone gonna be home for dinner?'"
Despite still living together, the Halloween actress clarified they are "not a toxic couple" and are "each allowed to do what we want to do" now that they are separated.
"Which is very strange, but I don't ask," she added.
Richards spoke with E! News about her future on RHOBH.