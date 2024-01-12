Kyle Richards Doesn't Feel 'Connected' to Los Angeles Anymore, Says She'll Find a New Place to Live That 'Brings Me Happiness'
Kyle Richards is ready to move on from the City of Angels.
During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the star, 55, shared her thoughts on changing things up when they took a group trip to Ojai, Calif.
"When I'm here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this," she told her castmates. "Quiet, away from everybody."
"I will always have a love for Los Angeles," Richards said in the confessional of the episode, which aired on January 10. "But I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to. The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, [and] hiking with my dogs. So one day, when Portia [Umansky]'s done with school, I'm going to choose some place to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness."
Richards, who shares Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, Portia, 15, with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky and daughter Farrah, 34, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, also frequently visits her vacation homes in La Quinta, Calif., and Aspen, Colo.
Elsewhere in the episode, Richards admitted she was annoyed with Umansky for "liking people's photos and following people" amid their current relationship issues.
"Mo gets a lots of DMs from women. They don't care that he's married. And they're always the aggressor. It just makes you realize there's a lot of f-------- a--holes out there."
The mom-of-four then attended her late friend Lorene Shea's memorial — without the real estate guru.
"Since Lorene died, I just think life is too short," she said. "I'm really just trying to be happy and live my life. I don't want to have a wasted day of not feeling good or spending time with people I don't want to spend my time with or people that don't appreciate me."
However, she made it clear she wished Umansky could have been by her side. "Mau can't be here because he had to go out of town for business," Richards explained in a confessional. "Had this been a few years ago, I would have really relied on him on a night like tonight."