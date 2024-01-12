Kyle Richards Doesn't Feel 'Connected' to Los Angeles Anymore, Says She'll Find a New Place to Live That 'Brings Me Happiness'

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , the star, 55, shared her thoughts on changing things up when they took a group trip to Ojai, Calif.

"When I'm here, places like this, I think this is how I wanna live, just like this," she told her castmates. "Quiet, away from everybody."

"I will always have a love for Los Angeles," Richards said in the confessional of the episode, which aired on January 10. "But I just don't feel as connected to it as I used to. The things that make me happy are being outside, running by the river, [and] hiking with my dogs. So one day, when Portia [Umansky]'s done with school, I'm going to choose some place to live that is more conducive to what brings me happiness."