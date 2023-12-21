Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Revenge Body as Mauricio Umansky Lives It Up With Towel-Clad Ladies in Aspen: Photo

Richards stunned while highlighting her toned physique in an orange two-piece swimsuit as she looked out on the tropical locale — which she previously admitted she visited to escape her "reality."

While the Bravo babe got zen, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, was out on the slopes with singer Anitta and influencer Lele Pons — whom he competed against on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars — as the women wore nothing but towels in the cold winter climate while sipping champagne.