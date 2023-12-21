Kyle Richards Shows Off Her Revenge Body as Mauricio Umansky Lives It Up With Towel-Clad Ladies in Aspen: Photo
Kyle Richards is showing her revenge body off to the world!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, took to Instagram Story on Thursday, December 21, to share a photo of herself doing yoga in a bikini in front of a sunset in Mexico while her estranged husband, Mauricio Umanksy, lived it up with towel-clad ladies in Aspen, Colo.
Richards stunned while highlighting her toned physique in an orange two-piece swimsuit as she looked out on the tropical locale — which she previously admitted she visited to escape her "reality."
While the Bravo babe got zen, the Buying Beverly Hills cast member, 53, was out on the slopes with singer Anitta and influencer Lele Pons — whom he competed against on Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars — as the women wore nothing but towels in the cold winter climate while sipping champagne.
As OK! previously reported, Umanksy had a busy week in the mountains, as he was spotted leaving dinner with influencer Alexandria Wolfe months after he and Richards separated after 27 years of marriage.
Despite the reality star couple seemingly moving on from their romance, the Halloween actress has reportedly not been thrilled about Umansky being seen out with numerous women. "He's already acting like the most eligible bachelor in town," a source alleged.
"They agreed to separate with the best of intentions, but things have turned ugly," the insider alleged, adding that Richards has still been "stewing over" the Netflix star's alleged romance with dancer Emma Slater.
Although Umanksy and the 34-year-old made it clear they were simply dance partners, they admitted to being extremely close during the competition show. "You get to dance with so many people on this show, but not everybody has that real, soulful connection to you," Slater said in an interview. "And Mauricio does for me. So we're gonna be friends for life."
"I think when you're comfortable with someone and you can have stimulating conversations and it keeps rolling — also when you're rehearsing for four hours a day — you get to really know people," she continued. "So this has been a blessing. He's so special. Such a positive energy. Gets the best out of everybody."
"We are really good friends. We've been dancing together for six weeks, four hours a day, every single day," Umansky clarified about the nature of their relationship. "Guys you don't understand, it's intense. Like you really form a very, very special bond. And I think we're similar personalities, so we've got a super supportive relationship. We're definitely there for each other. And it's beautiful, that's a great thing."