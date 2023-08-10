OK Magazine
Brewing Feud? Kyle Richards Has Not Texted Jeff Lewis Back After 'Flipping Out' Star Joked She Was a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic'

Aug. 10 2023, Published 1:33 p.m. ET

Jeff Lewis may have thrown his friendship with Kyle Richards into jeopardy.

After the Flipping Out alum cracked a few jokes about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's drastic weight loss and rumored romance with Morgan Wade during his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lewis hinted he may have gone too far with his quips.

When asked by a photographer in New York City on Wednesday, August 11, how Richards took the comments, the interior designer worriedly said, "I've yet to hear back."

When questioned if his fellow reality star was "upset" with him for jokingly calling her a "lesbian" who uses "Ozempic," the former Bravo star admitted, "I don't know. I hope not."

"I was poking fun at the absurdity of all the rumors going around that she's a lesbian and she's on Ozempic. I simply meant it as a joke," he explained.

As OK! previously reported, during Lewis' recent appearance on the late night show, Andy Cohen asked the 53-year-old about his thoughts on the slimmed down Halloween actress' separation from Mauricio Umansky and her relationship with Wade, to which he replied, "Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic!"

Fellow guest and comedian Heather McDonald chimed in, adding, "Did you guys know that one of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism? Your ring falls off because you're so thin, and then your ring slips into someone else," to which Lewis chimed in adding, "Oh, so I could get even gayer on Ozempic?"

Richards has shut down speculation about her alleged use of the weight loss drug multiple times. "I can say that I have never tried it, and I have never taken it," she explained in an interview earlier this year. "I'm not on any weight loss drug. … That would scare me to death."

The former child star has also nixed claims that she and the country singer are anything other than close friends — despite Richards playing her love interest in a recent music video.

TMZ spoke to Lewis about Richards not texting him back.

