Kyle Richards Responds to Jeff Lewis' Sarcastic Comments Calling Her a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic': 'His Mouth Does Get Him Into Trouble'
Kyle Richards has finally responded to Jeff Lewis' headline-making jokes about her.
During an Amazon Live chat on Thursday, August 10, a viewer asked The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star if she was still talking to the Flipping Out alum after he jokingly called her a "lesbian" on "Ozempic" during a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance.
"I'm not NOT talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don't feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest," Richards said in a clip shared by the Bravo Babe Instagram account. "I'm just getting sick of people. I'm just tired of it. I'm at my wits end with all the stories about me out there. I just want everyone to be quiet."
"I try not to even look but it's always in your face. You're scrolling on Instagram looking at something else and it's there no matter what," the Halloween actress continued. "It's hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to."
"I kind of felt like with yesterday," she explained, referring to Lewis' comments being splashed all over the headlines, "With friends like that, who needs enemies?"
"The truth is with Jeff — his mouth does get him into trouble. He knows that," the 54-year-old — who separated from longtime husband Mauricio Umansky earlier this year — noted. "I just wasn't in the mood to respond. I don't feel like being the butt of the joke right now."
During the Tuesday, August 8, episode of the late-night show, Andy Cohen asked the interior designer what he thought about Richards and Umansky's shocking marriage update — and he did not hold back with his response.
"Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic," Lewis sarcastically quipped about the mother-of-four's drastic weight loss and close relationship with country singer Morgan Wade.