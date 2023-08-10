Kyle Richards Responds to Jeff Lewis' Sarcastic Comments Calling Her a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic': 'His Mouth Does Get Him Into Trouble'

"I'm not NOT talking to Jeff Lewis. I just don't feel like responding to Jeff Lewis right now, to be honest," Richards said in a clip shared by the Bravo Babe Instagram account. "I'm just getting sick of people. I'm just tired of it. I'm at my wits end with all the stories about me out there. I just want everyone to be quiet."

"I try not to even look but it's always in your face. You're scrolling on Instagram looking at something else and it's there no matter what," the Halloween actress continued. "It's hard enough with people saying things about me and you just expect your friends not to."