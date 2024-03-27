Kyle Richards Shares Sultry Bikini Selfie as 'RHOBH' Star Blasts 'Inhumane' Costars for Questioning Marriage to Mauricio Umansky: Photo
Kyle Richards is looking better than ever!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, March 26, to show off her fit physique in a light green bikini and her signature cowboy hat.
The sultry snap comes as Richards recently sat down with Kelly Ripa for an episode of the latter's "Let’s Talk Off Camera" podcast, where she slammed her costars on the hit Bravo show for prying into her marriage to Mauricio Umansky prior to their separation.
"The way they came at me, it was not from a loving place or a friend that said, ‘Do you need someone? Are you OK? Is everything OK? Do you need anything?'" the Halloween actress told the morning show host.
"It was unbelievable –– honestly it felt inhumane," Richards added of her treatment during Season 13. "You saw, I said, ‘I’m going to tell the girls we were having issues,’ [and] they were relentless. They wanted to know every problem."
"They also knew the other things that had gone on in my life –– not just my marriage –– the other stuff I was dealing with, and I was like, ‘Can you not give me some grace?'" she noted. "I was like, ‘Guys, cut me a break.'"
As OK! previously reported, Richards and the real estate broker, 53, separated last year after 27 years of marriage. "It’s nobody’s f------ business," the reality star clarified during the RHOBH reunion about why she kept the details of the split secret.
"My entire adult life, I have been married," she told the ladies. "And it's really, really difficult and it's really painful and, you know, we were trying to keep a brave face still for our kids at home. I wasn't ready and I don't want to feel like I should be in trouble for that. I'm figuring it out every day."
"I have been on this show for 13 years," Richards made clear to her fellow cast members. "I have watched my 2-year-old [at her] birthday party to that child is now going to be applying to colleges next year. My children learning how to drive a car, going off to college, coming home from college, getting engaged, rumors about my marriage. I've had two siblings on this show. My family has fallen apart! Don't talk to me about not sharing what's going on in my life."