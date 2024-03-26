Kyle Richards Jokingly Tells Morgan Wade to 'Save a Horse, Ride a Cowgirl' in Flirty Instagram Comment
Kyle Richards is stirring the pot!
On Monday, March 25, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, took to the comments section of the country singer's recent Instagram post, where she left an extremely flirtatious remark.
After Wade, 29, shared a black-and-white video of herself wearing a cowboy hat and showing off her muscles while appearing to be in the process of filming a music video, Richards wrote, "Save a horse, ride a cowgirl 🤠."
Rumors of an alleged romance between the two began after the Bravo star separated from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky. "Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," Richards confessed during an episode of RHOBH.
"Morgan is 100 percent herself," she explained. "No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I’m someone who’s always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I, honestly, was just taken by that."
Although the two have shut down the relationship rumors, Richards has been open about the possibility of dating a woman. "I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe," she told Andy Cohen at the Season 13 reunion.
"This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?" the Halloween actress confessed.
When questioned about starring in the "Wilder Days" singer's steamy music video — where the two share a smooch — Richards said, "I never actually kissed anybody on camera — let alone a woman — or off camera."
- Kyle Richards Sits Front Row at Morgan Wade's Concert After She Gets Cowboy Tattoo Amid Romance Rumors
- Kyle Richards Reveals Where She and Morgan Wade Stand After Country Singer Deletes All Photos of the 'RHOBH' Star on Instagram
- Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Grab Lunch Together After 'RHOBH' Star Says She and Mauricio Umansky Are 'Not Hiding' Their Split: Photos
"So I was very nervous and anxious, but if I'm being honest with myself, I was obviously curious in order to say yes," she stated. "The music video was done — I want to say a month before that story broke about Mo and me — but obviously once that story came out about Mo and me — we’re not going to make a video after that. We made it before. We already done it."
The real estate broker, 53, recently spoke out about his estranged wife's dynamic with Wade. "I have not asked her straight up. There's a lot of news on the two of them, are they dating, are they not dating..." Umansky said during an episode of Buying Beverly Hills.
"Honestly, I never asked straight up," he added. 'They definitely have some sort of connection together, there's no doubt about that. They spend a lot of time together. What that connection is, I have no idea."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"One of the reasons I don't want to ask is I don't want to put the extra pressure on her," the Netflix star noted. "If it's working for her and giving her the opportunity to be dealing with our separation and what we're dealing with, then I'm good with that."