Teddi Mellencamp Says Dorit Kemsley Releasing Private Texts From Kyle Richards Was a 'Hail Mary' to Stay on 'RHOBH': 'I Don't Think She Has a Storyline'
Teddi Mellencamp is calling out Dorit Kemsley for betraying Kyle Richards.
After the fashion designer, 47, revealed a private text message the Halloween actress, 55, sent her before filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 reunion, the former Bravo star, 42, criticized Kemsley for seemingly throwing her friend under the bus just for a storyline.
"This is the part that really bothers me about all of this," Mellencamp told co-host Tamra Judge during the Tuesday, February 27, episode of their "Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.
"I think that was Dorit’s final Hail Mary of like, ‘You guys have to keep me on the show because here I am spilling something that you never should have spilled,'" explained the accountability coach, who is best friends with Richards.
Mellencamp, who was a main cast member on the show for three seasons, disagreed with Kemsley's claim that the former child star was trying to "manipulate" her to not talk about her separation from Mauricio Umansky during the reunion.
"This is saying, 'Listen, we have a lot of other s--- to talk about. Why do you need to drag our friendship through the mud right now?'" the podcaster said before pointing out how the mother-of-two isn't on great terms with most of her cast members.
"I don’t think she has a good relationship with the majority of the women on the cast. I don’t think she has a storyline other than the PTSD, which she’s been talking about for three years now," Mellencamp noted in reference to the aftermath of Kemsley's 2021 home invasion.
"You start to think about what makes the show good. When there’s true relationships, true friendships and highs and lows. All we’ve seen so far this season of Dorit is Dorit mocking what Kyle is going through," Mellencamp explained.
As OK! previously reported, during the first episode of the three-part special, Kemsley showed Erika Jayne and the viewers a lengthy message the OG sent her about staying mum on what's going on her in personal life.
"They don’t even know we are going through a hard time so I don’t see the need to bring it up there,” Richards wrote in the messages to Kemsley about not talking about her separation. "I should have said something sooner but I honestly haven’t been strong enough. But relationships and YOU are more important to me than RHOBH, and I don’t feel like ‘bringing it’ for the [sic] at our expense."