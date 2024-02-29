Teddi Mellencamp Says Dorit Kemsley Releasing Private Texts From Kyle Richards Was a 'Hail Mary' to Stay on 'RHOBH': 'I Don't Think She Has a Storyline'

Mellencamp, who was a main cast member on the show for three seasons, disagreed with Kemsley's claim that the former child star was trying to "manipulate" her to not talk about her separation from Mauricio Umansky during the reunion.

"This is saying, 'Listen, we have a lot of other s--- to talk about. Why do you need to drag our friendship through the mud right now?'" the podcaster said before pointing out how the mother-of-two isn't on great terms with most of her cast members.

"I don’t think she has a good relationship with the majority of the women on the cast. I don’t think she has a storyline other than the PTSD, which she’s been talking about for three years now," Mellencamp noted in reference to the aftermath of Kemsley's 2021 home invasion.