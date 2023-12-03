It's Getting Ugly: Kyle Richards 'Still Stewing' Over Estranged Husband Mauricio Umansky Getting Handsy With 'DWTS' Partner Emma Slater
Kyle Richards is privately still fuming about the rumors that her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, sparked a romance with Dancing With the Stars pro Emma Slater shortly after their split.
The gossip started after the real estate broker was allegedly seen getting handsy with his dance partner on outings in Los Angeles.
The source revealed Richards is "still stewing over" the rumors about Umansky and Slater, adding, "He’s already acting like the most eligible bachelor in town."
Despite both her and Umansky's initial denial they were separating, the source explained The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars simply "don’t want to be married anymore."
"They agreed to separate with the best of intentions, but things have turned ugly," they noted.
The former lovebirds are also reportedly concerned about their impending divorce proceedings because there was no prenuptial agreement in place when they got married in 1996.
"There’s a lot of fear over how to divide their $100 million fortune and real estate holdings," the source shared. "But they both want to move on."
Umansky and Slater denied their was anything romantic going on between them and the father-of-three was seen out and about with a mystery blonde. Still, the professional dancer gushed about having a "real, soulful connection" with the 53-year-old on DWTS.
"I think when you're comfortable with someone and you can have stimulating conversations and it keeps rolling — also when you're rehearsing for four hours a day — you get to really know people," she said at the time. "So this has been a blessing. He's so special. Such a positive energy. Gets the best out of everybody."
And while Richards and Umansky spent Thanksgiving together as a family with daughters Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, the Bravolebrity's sister Kathy Hilton said she doesn't think that the couple will ever be getting back together romantically.
"When I first saw it, I was just like, it just broke my heart," Hilton told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of her sister's shocking split. "She’s very strong, she’s resilient, and I love my nieces. I just want her to be happy."
"There’s no way that Kyle would've gone this far unless she really thought about it," she added.
The details of Richards and Umansky's split will be documented throughout this season of RHOBH, but the Buying Beverly Hills personality won't be tuning in.
"I know that they're dramatizing everything," he said in a recent interview. "There's a bunch of stuff that I don't really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions."
The source spoke with Star magazine about Richard's feelings on the rumors.