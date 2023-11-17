'They're Dramatizing Everything': Mauricio Umansky Refuses to Watch Current Season of 'RHOBH' Chronicling His Separation From Kyle Richards
Mauricio Umansky will not be tuning into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season.
During the Thursday, November 16, episode of "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Show," the real estate broker, 53, revealed that as he and Kyle Richards navigate the end of their 27-year union, he will be refraining from watching the drama play out on the hit Bravo series.
"I know that they're dramatizing everything," Umanksy told hosts Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick. "There's a bunch of stuff that I don't really want to see because it will just create more noise for me and more opinions."
"People that watch that show are all opinionated and they just don't realize it. There are two humans on the other side of your opinion," he continued. "That's really, really difficult."
The Buying Beverly Hills star admitted that he's prioritized his mental health by shutting out the "noise" from the show. "My wife is always right and then you know, I get out as fast as possible," he explained of sparsely being on RHOBH.
"When I know what I'm doing with my marriage, I will let you guys all know. Until then, everybody can take a hike and f--- off," the patriarch explained. "I always tell my wife. I'm like, 'I know what happens to us.' I'm the one that went to bed. I'm the one that woke up."
Umanksy noted that he felt no "need to read the BS" because he already knows what's going on between himself and Richards.
Rumors of Umansky and the Halloween actress' romantic demise began earlier this year, with a source claiming, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof."
Following the shocking news, the estranged couple took to Instagram in a joint statement to address the speculation. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards, 54, and Umansky said at the time.
"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they added.