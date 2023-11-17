'They're Dramatizing Everything': Mauricio Umansky Refuses to Watch Current Season of 'RHOBH' Chronicling His Separation From Kyle Richards

Following the shocking news, the estranged couple took to Instagram in a joint statement to address the speculation. "In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue," Richards, 54, and Umansky said at the time.

"However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," they added.