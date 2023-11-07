'I Misspoke': Kyle Richards Clarifies Shocking Mauricio Umansky Divorce Comments

"I misspoke on the carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said, 'separated' and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere," Richards told Andy Cohen. "So that was my bad."

The Halloween actress noted that she and Umansky are currently "still amicable" as they navigate this new chapter. "I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We're still a love story, and I love him very much," she admitted.