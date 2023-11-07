OK Magazine
'I Misspoke': Kyle Richards Clarifies Shocking Mauricio Umansky Divorce Comments

Nov. 7 2023, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Kyle Richards is backtracking on her comments about her split from Mauricio Umansky.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live, filmed during BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, stressed that she "misspoke" while on the red carpet at the three-day convention when she referred to the end of her romance with the real estate broker, 53, as a "divorce."

"I misspoke on the carpet today. Two times I had to correct someone when they said 'divorce.' I said, 'separated' and then I went and said it, and then it went everywhere," Richards told Andy Cohen. "So that was my bad."

The Halloween actress noted that she and Umansky are currently "still amicable" as they navigate this new chapter. "I still consider my marriage with Mauricio a success. We're still a love story, and I love him very much," she admitted.

During day two of BravoCon, Richards told reporters, "I've gone through a lot this last year that does change you. Losing my best friend to suicide changed me. Going through my divorce, all that has made me stronger but it definitely changes you as a person. I feel good."

In another telling moment during the RHOBH panel on Sunday, November 5, the former child star broke down in tears when asked about the demise of her 27-year marriage to Umanksy.

"I didn’t even know how to navigate it without a camera…So that was very difficult for me and my family and that’s what threw me off in the beginning," Richards emotionally told the packed crowd at Caesars Forum while wiping away tears. "It was sort of new for me, what we were going through."

"Starting the show, even today, we're still under the same roof and I didn't know how to manage that. And I also am somebody who can't pretend. I don't have a very good poker face. So a lot of those things that happen with my husband, you can see I'm not thrilled or happy," she continued.

"I told the girls in the beginning I was having a hard time and I just had to figure it out myself. I'd also come off of having a very difficult time [at] the reunion with my sister Kathy [Hilton], that was very painful," the Bravo star continued. "I'd also lost my best friend to suicide…it was a lot of stuff for me going on and I was just trying to keep it together."

