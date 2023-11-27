Kathy Hilton Weighs in on If Sister Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Will Reconcile After Separation

"So she’s very strong, she’s resilient, and I love my nieces," Hilton continued of her family members. "I just want her to be happy."

When Kotb, 59, pressed the fashion designer if there was a chance that Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star would get back together, Hilton candidly explained, "Honestly, you’re asking me? There’s no way that Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, chimed in, adding that her aunt was "looking hotter than ever though."