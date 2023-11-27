OK Magazine
Kathy Hilton Weighs in on If Sister Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Will Reconcile After Separation

Nov. 27 2023, Published 2:59 p.m. ET

Kathy Hilton is breaking her silence on Kyle Richards' separation from Mauricio Umansky.

During The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's Monday, November 27, appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna, alongside her daughter, Paris Hilton, the matriarch, 64, weighed in on the end of her younger sister's romance with the real estate broker.

Kathy Hilton has finally addressed Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's separation.

"When I first saw it, I was just like, it just broke my heart," Hilton told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager of her reaction to Richards, 54, and Umansky, 53, splitting up.

The Paris in Love star also noted that the Halloween actress was the "strongest" and "bossiest" of the two of them and their other sibling, Kim Richards.

Kathy Hilton doesn't think Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy will reconcile.

"So she’s very strong, she’s resilient, and I love my nieces," Hilton continued of her family members. "I just want her to be happy."

When Kotb, 59, pressed the fashion designer if there was a chance that Richards and the Buying Beverly Hills star would get back together, Hilton candidly explained, "Honestly, you’re asking me? There’s no way that Kyle would’ve gone this far unless she really thought about it."

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, chimed in, adding that her aunt was "looking hotter than ever though."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky separated earlier this year.

"But then the dating’s gonna start, and I’m gonna go," Kathy said before looking around the room in a confused manner.

The head of the Hilton family and Richards have had a complicated few years of their own relationship. As OK! previously reported, the sisters did not speak after Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of making horrific statements about the other RHOBH ladies (including Richards) during Season 12 — with the former boutique owner not coming to her sibling's defense.

Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton had a falling out during Season 12 of 'RHOBH.'

"I am not subscribing to the idea that you stick with family no matter what, because sometimes when you are treated really poorly, you have to take a step back," she said during a podcast appearance following the explosive reunion. "Regardless if you are blood or not."

When pressed about her lack of defense of Hilton, Richards explained, "I didn't want to. I just didn't want to. Why would I?"

During the cast's trip to Aspen last year, the former soap opera actress, 60, alleged of the I Want To Be a Hilton star, "We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything. And she’s saying things like, ‘I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f------ ruin you all.’ What in the holy f----- h---?”

"She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do,'" Rinna alleged.

Hilton later disputed every claim made.

