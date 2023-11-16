Lala Kent Heard 'Rumblings' About Mauricio Umansky Stepping Out on Kyle Richards Prior to Separation

During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of RHOBH, Richards opened up about how her decision to get sober deeply affected her 27-year marriage to Umansky.

"I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through," she told costar Dorit Kemsley about losing her best friend and her fallout with sister Kathy Hilton. "Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it's like, I don't wanna go to these parties. I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."