OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Lala Kent
OK LogoNEWS

Lala Kent Heard 'Rumblings' About Mauricio Umansky Stepping Out on Kyle Richards Prior to Separation

lalakentmauriciokylepp
Source: Mega
By:

Nov. 16 2023, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

No one saw Mauricio Umanksy and Kyle Richards' separation coming — except for Lala Kent!

During a recent episode of the Vanderpump Rules cast member's "Give Them Lala" podcast, Kent, 33, gave her candid reaction to her fellow Bravo stars' shocking split and even hinted that she might have heard some information about Umansky, 53, previously stepping out on Richards, 54.

Article continues below advertisement
lalakentmauriciokyle
Source: Mega

Lala Kent revealed she may have heard about Mauricio Umanksy stepping out on Kyle Richards.

"Kyle and Mauricio were, like, goals, right? And yes, I live in L.A., I've heard rumblings for a while about Mauricio," the "Feeling You" songstress admitted.

"Now I know where there's smoke, there's fire. But there are crazy people who just make s--- up," Kent claimed. "And Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him."

Article continues below advertisement
lalakentmauriciokyle
Source: Mega

Lala Kent claimed she heard 'rumblings' about Mauricio Umansky cheating around Los Angeles.

The former SUR hostess continued to drop alleged bombshells, as she claimed that the photos of the Buying Beverly Hills cast member getting close to his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, were staged.

"I think it's for publicity, I don't think it's real, I don't think they've had some sort of, like, love story, behind the scenes of dancing and touching each other's body and doing the salsa together. I just don't see that being like, 'You're the one for me,'" Kent claimed.

Article continues below advertisement
lalakentmauriciokyle
Source: Mega

Lala Kent thinks the photos of Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were for publicity.

MORE ON:
Lala Kent

After Kent watched the first episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 — where the crack in the Halloween actress and Umansky's marriage became evident when the real estate broker criticized Richards about getting another tattoo — she gushed over her fellow reality star's new independent vibe.

"Kyle was so incredibly s--- this episode. And I think it's because she's kind of looking at him like, 'I don't f------ need you.' It's the confidence," Kent said.

Article continues below advertisement
lalakentmauriciokyle
Source: Mega

Lala Kent gushed over loving Kyle Richards' independent vibe.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of RHOBH, Richards opened up about how her decision to get sober deeply affected her 27-year marriage to Umansky.

"I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through," she told costar Dorit Kemsley about losing her best friend and her fallout with sister Kathy Hilton. "Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it's like, I don't wanna go to these parties. I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.