Lala Kent Heard 'Rumblings' About Mauricio Umansky Stepping Out on Kyle Richards Prior to Separation
No one saw Mauricio Umanksy and Kyle Richards' separation coming — except for Lala Kent!
During a recent episode of the Vanderpump Rules cast member's "Give Them Lala" podcast, Kent, 33, gave her candid reaction to her fellow Bravo stars' shocking split and even hinted that she might have heard some information about Umansky, 53, previously stepping out on Richards, 54.
"Kyle and Mauricio were, like, goals, right? And yes, I live in L.A., I've heard rumblings for a while about Mauricio," the "Feeling You" songstress admitted.
"Now I know where there's smoke, there's fire. But there are crazy people who just make s--- up," Kent claimed. "And Mauricio is very hot, so I could see people making up that they hooked up with him."
The former SUR hostess continued to drop alleged bombshells, as she claimed that the photos of the Buying Beverly Hills cast member getting close to his Dancing With the Stars partner, Emma Slater, were staged.
"I think it's for publicity, I don't think it's real, I don't think they've had some sort of, like, love story, behind the scenes of dancing and touching each other's body and doing the salsa together. I just don't see that being like, 'You're the one for me,'" Kent claimed.
After Kent watched the first episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 — where the crack in the Halloween actress and Umansky's marriage became evident when the real estate broker criticized Richards about getting another tattoo — she gushed over her fellow reality star's new independent vibe.
"Kyle was so incredibly s--- this episode. And I think it's because she's kind of looking at him like, 'I don't f------ need you.' It's the confidence," Kent said.
During the Wednesday, November 15, episode of RHOBH, Richards opened up about how her decision to get sober deeply affected her 27-year marriage to Umansky.
"I think a lot of it has to do with us having a harder year, I expected more from him for what I was going through," she told costar Dorit Kemsley about losing her best friend and her fallout with sister Kathy Hilton. "Also probably, you know how he loves to go drink, and there's a lot of business events where I'm supposed to go and be the wife and be supportive and sometimes it's like, I don't wanna go to these parties. I would be happy to be full-time in the mountains, you know, like doing the things I like to do."