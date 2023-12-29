Kyle Richards Admits She 'Wanted to Get a Tummy Tuck' — But Her Doctor Refused

The Halloween actress' significant weight loss came after going through a few intense obstacles. "At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn't recognize myself. I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn't taking care of myself. After we left, I said, 'That's it. I'm not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I'm going to work out every single day,'" she recalled of the promise to herself.

"I started seeing results pretty fast," Richards noted. "Even though I wasn’t a big drinker, removing alcohol made such a difference in my skin and how I felt. I’ve always worked out, but I was doing the same thing on repeat — I’d go on hikes and spin. I started including weights and running [and] hot yoga."