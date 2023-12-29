Kyle Richards Admits She 'Wanted to Get a Tummy Tuck' — But Her Doctor Refused
Kyle Richards just made a shocking confession about her fitness journey.
As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG opened up about her intense health journey over the past two years, Richards, 54, confessed she wanted to undergo a tummy tuck. However, a medical professional pumped the brakes on the idea.
"I wanted to get a tummy tuck when I had my b----- reduction, and the doctor wouldn’t do it," she admitted. "He said, 'We’ll talk about it [later].'"
However, the Bravo star found another way to get a flat stomach. "I started doing a Peloton 10-minute abs thing, then 15 minutes every day," Richards explained.
The Halloween actress' significant weight loss came after going through a few intense obstacles. "At the time, I was on vacation in Europe, eating pasta and drinking wine and cocktails. By the end of the trip, I didn't recognize myself. I had also just lost my best friend to suicide, and I wasn't taking care of myself. After we left, I said, 'That's it. I'm not going to have bad carbs — no sugar, no pasta, no bread, no alcohol. And I'm going to work out every single day,'" she recalled of the promise to herself.
"I started seeing results pretty fast," Richards noted. "Even though I wasn’t a big drinker, removing alcohol made such a difference in my skin and how I felt. I’ve always worked out, but I was doing the same thing on repeat — I’d go on hikes and spin. I started including weights and running [and] hot yoga."
The reality star's drastic health change also came as she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, decided to separate after 27 years of marriage. However, Richards didn't get fit to try and ruffle feathers with her ex.
"It’s certainly not meant to be a revenge body. It’s meant to be an I-feel-good body," she clarified.
Richards has been open on the hit reality series about her body image struggles beginning at a young age. "Growing up with my sisters, they were both blond and skinny, which [was] very much the look. I was brunette and curvy," she admitted.
However, with this new physique, it's not about keeping up with the women around her, but pleasing herself. "I’m very determined in what I want from my life and what my personal goals are," Richards added.
