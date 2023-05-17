What Travis Scott Thinks of Kylie Jenner 'Moving on' With Timothée Chalamet: Insider
Travis Scott "is not thrilled" ex Kylie Jenner is "moving on" with Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, an insider recently claimed to a news outlet.
The exes ended their on-off romance over the 2022 winter holidays, and by mid-April, reports surfaced that the reality star was spending time with the actor.
Nonetheless, Jenner, 25, and the father of her two children, 32, are "still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be," the source said.
Scott seemed to hint that may be interested in reconciling, as before the makeup mogul sparked buzz with Chalamet, 27, the rapper called his ex a "beauty" via an Instagram comment. However, the two never appeared to reunite.
As OK! reported, the Call Me by Your Name lead and Jenner crossed paths during Paris Fashion Week in February, but it seems things became more than platonic this spring.
"Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go," a source dished to an outlet last month. "Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees."
"He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," the insider added. "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to."
Another source said Chalamet doesn't mind that the brunette bombshell has two children in the picture, noting he "loves that Kylie is such a hands-on mom."
That's likely music to Jenner's ears, as in a recent interview, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum admitted she's open to having more children.
"I think that whatever happens is meant to happen," she said when asked how many kids she wants. "Whatever is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen."
Entertainment Tonight reported on Scott's reaction to Jenner and Chalamet's romance.