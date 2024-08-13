Kylie Jenner Annoyed by Ozempic Rumors After She's Accused of Using 'Drugs' to Lose Weight: 'Does Everyone Forget I Had 2 Children?'
Kylie Jenner doesn't know what she needs to do to end Ozempic rumors once and for all.
In a new interview published Tuesday, August 13, the reality star addressed ongoing speculation she used weight-loss enhancing drugs to shed some pounds in the years after giving birth to her two children, Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, whom she shares with her ex Travis Scott.
"I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9," Jenner admitted during her conversation with a magazine. "I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later."
Jenner and Scott briefly split following the birth of their daughter in February 2018, however, they rekindled their relationship after deciding to live together as a family during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.
It was during this time that the exes' son was conceived, with the makeup mogul giving birth to her little boy in February 2022. It was confirmed in January 2023 that Jenner and Scott had called it quits on their romance for good.
"I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again," The Kardashians star explained. "I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy."
"I see pictures [online] and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something," Jenner confessed, proceeding to clarify she had been referring to rumors she was taking Ozempic or a similar prescription.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 27, appeared annoyed by the accusations, as she noted people often forget she is just like every other woman trying to lose weight after having two kids.
- Kylie Jenner Declares She Had the 'Best Birthday Ever' After Celebrating With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
- Kylie Jenner Reveals She Called Son Aire a Different Name 'for a Long Time' — and It Wasn't Wolf
- Going Strong: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted Coming Home From the Bahamas After Reality Star's 27th Birthday
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum. I’m like: 'Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies?'" the Sprinter founder complained.
Aside from learning to love her body in all of its forms, Jenner admitted "the whole mom thing" has taught her so much.
"I was 19 when I got pregnant, 20 when I had her," she recalled of Stormi. "It was wild."
"Looking back at it, I give myself more empathy and grace. But when I was a teenager, even my family was like: 'You aren’t that young.' I think maybe I carried myself [a certain way] or I’d already been working for 10 years. It didn’t hit me [straight away]. But it was a huge life change," Jenner noted.
British Vogue interviewed Jenner.