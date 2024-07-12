Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Flawless Summer Body in Cleavage-Baring Bikini: Photos

In honor of The Kardashians star's company dropping a new vacation line, Jenner picked out her favorites and put them on herself before posing in the mirror to show off the chic couture.

"Brand new soft stretch material. Just like the cutest, best coverups," the 26-year-old explained while filming herself in a fiery red matching set. "These pants are amazing super soft and you can wear it as a coverup, but I would also wear this out with heels too. So cute so many different styles."