Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Flawless Summer Body in Cleavage-Baring Bikini: Photos
Not sure what's hotter — this summer heat or Kylie Jenner's flawless physique.
On Thursday, July 11, the brunette bombshell blessed her 398 million Instagram followers with several snaps modeling new summer fashion from her clothing brand, Khy.
In honor of The Kardashians star's company dropping a new vacation line, Jenner picked out her favorites and put them on herself before posing in the mirror to show off the chic couture.
"Brand new soft stretch material. Just like the cutest, best coverups," the 26-year-old explained while filming herself in a fiery red matching set. "These pants are amazing super soft and you can wear it as a coverup, but I would also wear this out with heels too. So cute so many different styles."
Next, Jenner changed into a bright orange bikini and a matching low-rise maxi skirt.
"Well, now I have to go on vacation. I am obsessed with this color," she quipped in a follow-up video.
While most supporters of the socialite have raved about Khy — which has dropped eight clothing lines since its launch in November 2023 — critics have complained about the quality of the material, claiming it doesn't feel aligned with the price each item is being sold at.
"Hmmm not sure about these. They look very uncomfortable 😬. Kinda reminds me of Walmart. What's going on with the brand? It's been a roller coaster of highs and lows to watch," an Instagram user critiqued, as another snubbed: "She has a perfect body and these looks still look unflattering."
Others don't feel Jenner's release of swimsuits differentiates enough from her sister Kim Kardashian's highly-successful brand SKIMS.
"These bathing suits are literally the exact same as SKIMS," one person declared, while another questioned, "this is literally SKIMS? Or am i missing something?"
Jenner also faced an immense amount of backlash earlier this year when she launched her first alcoholic beverage brand, Sprinter.
News broke about Jenner's vodka soda company back in March, with haters quickly ridiculing the reality star for appearing to have too many side ventures along with her main brand Kylie Cosmetics.
"Every day a new product lol," someone said at the time, as another sarcastically asked, "what are you actually passionate about?"
"Y'all can’t ever let each other have something," a third user commented, seemingly in reference to Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner already being in the beverage business with her brand 818 Tequila.
The sisters don't seem bothered by each of the famous offspring's entrepreneurial opportunities, however, and are seen supporting one another when they can.