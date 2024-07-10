Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves in Tiny Bikini as Romance With Timothée Chalamet Continues: Photos
Timothée Chalamet is one lucky man!
On Tuesday, July 9, Kylie Jenner’s clothing brand, khy, shared two steamy snaps of the reality TV star looking gorgeous in a chocolate brown bikini roughly one week after she was spotted out with her boyfriend.
In the images, the brunette beauty wore the small swimsuit promoting her latest line. The 26-year-old leaned back in the sand as she soaked in the sun on the beach.
The sultry photoshoot came just over a week after the mother-of-two was seen in L.A. with her beau after much speculation the duo may have called it quits.
The couple was spotted at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, where they stepped out to watch a film and spend some quality time together.
The lovebirds opted for casual ensembles for their first public outing in months, with The Kardashians star in a white tube top, black pants and flip flops, while the Call Me By Your Name actor had on black long-sleeved shirt, matching shorts and Nike sneakers.
Both celebs sported hats and face masks in hopes of keeping a low profile while at the theater.
The last time Jenner — who shares kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott — and Chalamet, 28, went out together was back in May, when they were seen at a restaurant in NYC on a double date.
The two were spotted at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi, where they reportedly shared many of the chef’s famous dishes.
An eyewitness noted how Chalamet was "really chill and so nice" as he entered the establishment, while another explained how the Dune leading man likes to keep his relationships private.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Chalamet made their first public appearance together at the Golden Globes in January, though they have not stepped out to any big events as a couple since.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the insider said as to why Chalamet and Jenner have kept their romance away from the spotlight.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," they added.