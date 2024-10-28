Timothée Chalamet Surprises Crowd at Lookalike Contest in NYC Before Police Detained 1 Person: Photos

In a twist that no one saw coming, Timothée Chalamet brought the fun to New York City’s Washington Square Park on Sunday, October 27, by unexpectedly crashing a lookalike contest dedicated to him.

As fans dressed in attire reminiscent of Chalamet's famous characters while they gathered near the park's iconic arch around 1 p.m., the Oscar nominee made a stunning entrance, igniting a frenzy that caught the attention of local police.