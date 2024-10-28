or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Timothée Chalamet Surprises Crowd at Lookalike Contest in NYC Before Police Detained 1 Person: Photos

timothee chalamet lookalike contest nyc
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet surprised fans at a NYC lookalike contest before police detained one person.

By:

Oct. 28 2024, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

In a twist that no one saw coming, Timothée Chalamet brought the fun to New York City’s Washington Square Park on Sunday, October 27, by unexpectedly crashing a lookalike contest dedicated to him.

As fans dressed in attire reminiscent of Chalamet's famous characters while they gathered near the park's iconic arch around 1 p.m., the Oscar nominee made a stunning entrance, igniting a frenzy that caught the attention of local police.

washington square park chalamet appearance
Source: MEGA

Fans organized an unofficial Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in NYC.

Eyewitness footage shared on X captured the moment perfectly, as Chalamet was seen mingling, greeting his admirers and posing for selfies.

“Oh my God! Oh my God,” shocked fans shouted as he pushed his way through the crowd.

Source: @itweetabttv/X

The event was allegedly lacking a permit.

However, the fun took a turn when the New York Police Department arrived on the scene, reportedly responding to the gathering that lacked a permit.

Officers were quick to announce over a megaphone, “You’re all gonna get summonses!” as they attempted to disperse the crowd.

NBC reported that at least one person was detained, and video footage suggests the event's organizer might have been arrested as well.

chalamet surprises fans lookalike event
Source: @itweetabttv/X

'A Complete Unknown' is set to be released on December 25, 2024.

In response, the crowd erupted with chants of "Let him go! Let him go!" as police officers spoke to the detained lookalike in the video on social media.

One voice broke through, saying, "If you're arresting one, you might as well arrest us all!"

Source: @BL4CKNOlR/X
Timothee Chalamet

While the mood shifted to a more serious tone with police and sirens on the scene, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the winner of the contest — a fan donning a whimsical purple Willy Wonka costume who was crowned the best lookalike.

It remains a mystery whether the winner walked away with the promised $50 grand prize.

timothee chalamet lookalike contest nyc
Source: @BL4CKNOlR/X

One fan was detained during the event.

Chalamet's surprise visit comes as he prepares for his role in the highly anticipated biopic A Complete Unknown, where he portrays the legendary Bob Dylan.

Directed by James Mangold, known for his exceptional work on Logan, the film promises to explore more about Dylan's past.

"Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob," the actor mentioned in a video footage from People.

police detain person nyc lookalike contest
Source: MEGA

The 'Dune' alum surprised fans by unexpectedly crashing the lookalike contest.

Behind-the-scenes footage from the film set revealed Chalamet singing live, strumming the guitar and even performing with a harmonica.

"It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live," Chalamet said in the same footage.

