Timothée Chalamet Surprises Crowd at Lookalike Contest in NYC Before Police Detained 1 Person: Photos
In a twist that no one saw coming, Timothée Chalamet brought the fun to New York City’s Washington Square Park on Sunday, October 27, by unexpectedly crashing a lookalike contest dedicated to him.
As fans dressed in attire reminiscent of Chalamet's famous characters while they gathered near the park's iconic arch around 1 p.m., the Oscar nominee made a stunning entrance, igniting a frenzy that caught the attention of local police.
Eyewitness footage shared on X captured the moment perfectly, as Chalamet was seen mingling, greeting his admirers and posing for selfies.
“Oh my God! Oh my God,” shocked fans shouted as he pushed his way through the crowd.
However, the fun took a turn when the New York Police Department arrived on the scene, reportedly responding to the gathering that lacked a permit.
Officers were quick to announce over a megaphone, “You’re all gonna get summonses!” as they attempted to disperse the crowd.
NBC reported that at least one person was detained, and video footage suggests the event's organizer might have been arrested as well.
In response, the crowd erupted with chants of "Let him go! Let him go!" as police officers spoke to the detained lookalike in the video on social media.
One voice broke through, saying, "If you're arresting one, you might as well arrest us all!"
- Timothée Chalamet Reveals Shocking Hollywood Advice He Received From Leonardo DiCaprio
- Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie & Leonardo DiCaprio Suit Up For 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Cannes Film Festival Premiere
- Hollywood Hottie! Austin Butler Channels His Inner Bad Boy on Set of New Movie 'Caught Stealing' in NYC: See Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
While the mood shifted to a more serious tone with police and sirens on the scene, the highlight of the day was undoubtedly the winner of the contest — a fan donning a whimsical purple Willy Wonka costume who was crowned the best lookalike.
It remains a mystery whether the winner walked away with the promised $50 grand prize.
Chalamet's surprise visit comes as he prepares for his role in the highly anticipated biopic A Complete Unknown, where he portrays the legendary Bob Dylan.
Directed by James Mangold, known for his exceptional work on Logan, the film promises to explore more about Dylan's past.
"Many of the artists through American pop culture that had the balls to turn their back on what was expected of them, that moment started with Bob," the actor mentioned in a video footage from People.
Behind-the-scenes footage from the film set revealed Chalamet singing live, strumming the guitar and even performing with a harmonica.
"It was important for me to play and sing on set because it was in the spirit of the movie to do it live," Chalamet said in the same footage.