Kylie Jenner Declares She Had the 'Best Birthday Ever' After Celebrating With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner's 27th year on earth is off to a great start!
On Sunday, August 12, the reality star shared several photos from her birthday celebration, which included a trip with friends and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
"Best birthday ever ??" the mom-of-two captioned the post, which showed a dining table set up on a boat and Jenner drinking wine with best pal Stassie Karanikolaou.
Though Chalamet, 28, wasn't seen in any of the party snaps, fans thought they spotted him in the background of two mirror selfies the brunette bombshell shared just a few hours earlier.
While the images (one seen below) are focused on someone touching up Jenner's hair, a man wearing a dark outfit and a blue baseball cap can be seen in the distance.
It hasn't been confirmed that Chalamet is the one in the shots, but he did tag along for his girlfriend's birthday excursion, as they were both photographed exiting her private jet, as OK! previously reported.
The pair was first romantically linked in April 2023 but have managed to keep their romance mostly out of the spotlight — something the makeup mogul hinted at in her new British Vogue cover story.
"Privacy is so important to me in life," she stated. "It feels so good [to have privacy]."
The young stars made headlines at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, where they were even photographed locking lips, but that outing didn't go as they had hoped.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," one insider told a news outlet.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating," the source continued. "He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
Keeping things on the down-low has worked well for the duo, who have even received the seal of approval from Jenner's loved ones.
"Kylie's family thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," an insider shared. "They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about."
"He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle," they added. "Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."
Though the Dune lead and Jenner can't see each other every week due to their busy schedules — which includes Jenner's duties as a mom to her and ex Travis Scott's two tots — the source revealed they're in "constant and fluid communication" and "see a long-lasting relationship together."