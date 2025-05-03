Kylie Jenner Gives Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in Cleavage-Baring Bikini: Hot Photos
Kylie Jenner is taking her love for Timothée Chalamet from courtside seats to Instagram!
The beauty mogul shared smoldering images of herself in a New York Knicks hat on Friday, May 2. While she wore a small string bikini in the photos, Jenner’s subtle nod to her boyfriend captured the hearts of her 393 million Insta followers.
“Timothée made you a Knicks fan!? We really won!!” commented one.
“It’s the Knicks hat for me!” wrote another.
Notably, Chalamet is a die-hard Knicks fan — often traveling between states to catch the team’s NBA games. Though the NY franchise is his favorite, Chalamet and Jenner were spotted courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on April 30.
The couple looked loved-up while they kissed courtside. Though the reality TV star is more of a fashionista than a sports fan, she showed her boyfriend and the team her support with plenty of clapping and cheering.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship isn’t for show, as they are said to be headed toward the altar to say “I do.”
“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened, and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together,” an insider revealed to Life & Style.
- Kylie Jenner Shows Some Cleavage During Loved-Up Tennis Date With Timothée Chalamet: Photo
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Locking Lips During L.A. Lakers Game: See the PDA-Filled Photos
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Mocked for Locking Lips at U.S. Open Finals: 'They Went to Kiss or Watch the Match?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later,” the source noted.
However, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner has one condition for her youngest daughter as she ponders her future with the Wonka actor. According to a second source who spoke with Life & Style, Kris may be supportive, but her reservations are to be taken seriously.
“Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account,” the insider shared. “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers, and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an ironclad prenup.”
Kylie and Timothée’s relationship is rumored to have started in April 2023 when her Range Rover was reportedly parked in the actor’s driveway. They soon progressed and fully committed themselves to each other despite their conflicting schedules.