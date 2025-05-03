Kylie Jenner Gives Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet in Cleavage-Baring Bikini: Hot Photos

The couple looked loved-up while they kissed courtside. Though the reality TV star is more of a fashionista than a sports fan, she showed her boyfriend and the team her support with plenty of clapping and cheering.

As OK! previously reported, Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship isn’t for show, as they are said to be headed toward the altar to say “I do.”

“Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened, and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together,” an insider revealed to Life & Style.