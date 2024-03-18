OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage and Chiseled Abs in Skin-Baring Bra Amid Mixed Rumors About Her Relationship Status: Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 4:28 p.m. ET

Is Kylie Jenner staying confident as a girlfriend or keeping up with her content since she's back on the market?

The 26-year-old took to Instagram with more stunning snaps as the rumor mill runs rampantly about the state of her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

kylie jenner cleavage abs bra relationship status photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner flaunted her cleavage in a recent snap.

"The weekends = @alo," Jenner captioned the upload, which featured a photo of the brunette bombshell daringly staring into the camera and a mirror selfie of the Kylie Cosmetics founder puckering her lips.

For the pictures, Jenner sported a cleavage-baring black bra and matching leggings from the stylish athleisure brand. The revealing outfit choice showcased the mom-of-two's chiseled abs and perky chest.

kylie jenner cleavage abs bra relationship status photos
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star sported a set from Alo Yoga.

In the comments section of the post, fans gushed over The Kardashians star's fit figure, while haters called out her apparently unrecognizable appearance.

"Workouts have been PAYING OFF," one supporter stated, as another added, "I'm so obsessed."

kylie jenner cleavage abs bra relationship status photos
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner is dating Timothée Chalamet.

Trolls, however, had other things to say, as one claimed, "there is more makeup on the body than person in this photo. Please don't deceive children ..." and another snubbed, "Kylie doesn’t look like Kylie anymore [for real]."

Jenner frequently shares solo shots of herself to social media, though the pictures have captured a heightened amount of attention amid speculation she may have split from her boyfriend.

The couple hasn't been caught together since their surprise joint outing at the 2024 Golden Globes back in January, though a source recently spoke out attempting to silence rumors the pair had parted ways.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the confidante claimed of the Wonka star, who packed on the PDA with Jenner during the televised awards show.

kylie jenner cleavage abs bra relationship status photos
Source: CBS

The couple attended the Golden Globes together back in January.

"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source spilled.

The update came after Jenner seemed to fuel rumors about her potential breakup during a recent interview.

Source: OK!

When asked about Chalamet's influence on her recent change in style, Jenner declared: "I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things."

Jenner and Chalamet were first linked romantically in April 2023, when the Khy creator's car was spotted parked outside of the Dune actor's home.

