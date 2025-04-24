or
Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Skin-Tight Sports Bra While Promoting Sprinter: Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner exhibited her toned body in a steamy social media snapshot.

April 24 2025, Published 6:22 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner's mom bod is looking toned as ever.

The Kardashians star, 27, bared her cleavage in a tiny black sports bra on Wednesday, April 23.

The beauty mogul mugged for the camera as she showed off her cleavage in skin-tight athleisure.

Earlier in the social media post, she flaunted her lean physique in a thin white tank top, paired with a dark pair of shades. Jenner smiled as she stepped out of a car, holding a beverage and black Casetify phone case in hand with her name embossed on it.

Jenner flooded her photo dump with several moments with her children as of late, including a casual snapshot squeezing her daughter, Stormi, 7, on the grass. The mom-daughter duo both kept things casual in matching white sweatpants.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also featured a candid snapshot going nose-to-nose with her youngest child, Aire, 3, while sitting on the couch of a scenic outdoor patio overlooking the mountains. One image shows the toddler standing in the doorway, staring straight at the camera with a puzzled expression on his face.

The family-of-three also went Easter egg hunting and filled two large baskets to the rim.

Kylie Jenner rocked a skin-tight sports bra.

Kylie ensured she plugged her several companies throughout the social media share as well. The CEO stunned in a short video clip showing off rosy pink blushes from Kylie Cosmetics, posted a selfie with her sculptural Cosmic fragrance and cheesed with her Sprinter Vodka Soda next to a friend.

The reality TV icon captioned the post, "kids. work. sprinter. laugh. sunset. repeat."

Her famous friends and siblings took to the comments section to support her.

"You're cute. No you're cute," Khloé Kardashian wrote, while Gigi Hadid declared, "Go mommmyyyyyy."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is currently dating Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie's photo dump noticeably omitted her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, whom she tends to keep away from her social media lifestyle. Although the duo has stepped out together at several award shows, they tend to stay hush when it comes to Instagram PDA.

Nonetheless, the couple is still going strong and reportedly nearing an engagement as the actor spends more time with his girl's family.

"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," an insider confirmed to ET. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."

The Wonka star is open to having kids of his own one day but "isn't rushing anything" just yet. He enjoys getting to know Kylie's kids for now and can see them "taking things to the next level someday."

Kylie Jenner is allegedly nearing an engagement to Timothée Chalamet.

Timothée's mother, Nicole Flender, recently gave her stamp of approval.

"I have to say [Kylie's] lovely. She’s very nice to me," the real estate agent told New York magazine on Tuesday, April 22.

