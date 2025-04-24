Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Skin-Tight Sports Bra While Promoting Sprinter: Hot Photos

The beauty mogul mugged for the camera as she showed off her cleavage in skin-tight athleisure.

Earlier in the social media post, she flaunted her lean physique in a thin white tank top, paired with a dark pair of shades. Jenner smiled as she stepped out of a car, holding a beverage and black Casetify phone case in hand with her name embossed on it.

Jenner flooded her photo dump with several moments with her children as of late, including a casual snapshot squeezing her daughter, Stormi, 7, on the grass. The mom-daughter duo both kept things casual in matching white sweatpants.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also featured a candid snapshot going nose-to-nose with her youngest child, Aire, 3, while sitting on the couch of a scenic outdoor patio overlooking the mountains. One image shows the toddler standing in the doorway, staring straight at the camera with a puzzled expression on his face.

The family-of-three also went Easter egg hunting and filled two large baskets to the rim.