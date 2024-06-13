'Who Is She?': Kylie Jenner Fans Accuse Her of Looking Unrecognizable in New Vacation Photos
Did Kylie Jenner change her appearance?
On Wednesday, June 12, the makeup mogul’s fans thought she looked different after she shared a series of snaps from her vacation in Mallorca, Spain.
“🙂,” she captioned the post, which included two close-up selfies and a photo of the brunette beauty posing in a low-cut black dress.
“It looks like she accidentally glued her face to her shoulder,” one user said of the image of the 26-year-old standing by the water.
“Something looks off,” another pointed out, while a third person asked, “Who is she? Doesn't look Kylie to me.”
Others thought the new look could be due to the star losing excessive weight.
“Kylie please reduce the Ozempic you're gonna break soon 😢,” one person suggested, while another said, “Too skinny now.”
As OK! previously reported, this was not the first time Jenner has showed off her figure during the tropical getaway, as on June 2 she uploaded some gorgeous stills.
In the pictures, wore a beige body-hugging gown as she held a glass of wine and soaked in the sunset on the deck of a yacht.
In a second post, the Kylie Cosmetics founder smiled alongside her sister Kendall Jenner while they enjoyed the boat together.
In the comments section, famous friend Hailey Bieber gushed, “Oh my GOD?” while sister Khloé Kardashian also raved “What magazine cover is this 😍😍.”
The Kardashians star’s trip took place after she was seen alongside boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on a date in NYC.
The duo was spotted with another couple at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in NYC on May 23, after months of speculation they had split.
The pair — who last made a public appearance at the Golden Globes in January — had dinner at the restaurant and shared several of the Top Chef alum's most popular dishes.
One insider claimed Timothée was "really chill and so nice,” while another source noted how the celebs prefer to keep their romance very low-key.
Rumors surrounding the state of Kylie and Timothée relationship began a when the Call Me By Your Name started filming the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown in NYC, while Jenner worked in L.A., however, the couple seemed to make things work.
Back in March, one source explained why the actor and the media personality keep their romance under wraps.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the source said.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," they added.