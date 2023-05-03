Kylie Jenner Criticized for Dressing Daughter Stormi in 'Inappropriate' Designer Clothes: 'These Poor Kids Are So Exploited' — Photos
Kylie Jenner likes to make every outing a fashion show — even when 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is by her side.
On the night of Tuesday, May 2, the reality star brought along her and ex Travis Scott's little girl to the NYC launch of her Webster x Gaultier collaboration, and though matching outfits are usually a hit with fans, some were dismayed by the tot's pricey attire.
Jenner, 25, turned heads in a sheer and formfitting colorful frock by the label, which she layered over a nude corset and bra, while her mini-me rocked a similar patterned dress and matching leggings. The mom-of-two added a pair of pointed-toe heels to complete the look, with Stormi rocking a pair of white sneakers, but despite the latter's casual footwear, people critiqued Jenner for her offspring's attire.
"These poor kids are so exploited," one Reddit user commented in a discussion on their outing, while another questioned, "I wonder if Stormi ever just wants to wear a Bluey shirt and light up sneakers 😂."
A third person tweeted of the threads, "That kid is wearing rent money."
According to an outlet, others had ever harsher words for the clothes, with one person writing, "She's a bit young for that dress isn't she? It doesn't sit right with me." Echoed another, "Bit inappropriate."
- Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Tags Along as Reality Star Makes Her Way to the Met Gala: Photos!
- Kylie Jenner Slammed For 'Lying' About The 'Misconception' She's Had 'So Much Plastic Surgery': 'Just Admit It'
- Watch: Kylie Jenner Spends The Morning Bonding With Her 2 Adorable Tots After Admitting She's Open To Having More Kids
On the other hand, countless fans raved over the look, with one noting, "Really cute how they sort of match, and Stormi is adorable."
"They are so, so beautiful!" declared another Reddit user, with another penning, "I love how they match! My mom used to do that with me when I was small 🥰."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Stormi donned a much more casual look the night earlier, wearing a denim jacket, jeans and a white T-shirt as she accompanied her mother while en route to the Monday, May 1, Met Gala.
For the annual shindig, Jenner stunned in a silk baby blue coat with red lining, but after hitting the carpet, she took off her outerwear to reveal a scarlet red asymmetrical frock by Haider Ackermann.
The Sun reported on fans thinking Stormi's outfit was "inappropriate."