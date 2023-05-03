OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner Criticized for Dressing Daughter Stormi in 'Inappropriate' Designer Clothes: 'These Poor Kids Are So Exploited' — Photos

kylie jenner criticized dressing daughter stormi designer clothes
Source: mega
By:

May 3 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kylie Jenner likes to make every outing a fashion show — even when 5-year-old daughter Stormi Webster is by her side.

On the night of Tuesday, May 2, the reality star brought along her and ex Travis Scott's little girl to the NYC launch of her Webster x Gaultier collaboration, and though matching outfits are usually a hit with fans, some were dismayed by the tot's pricey attire.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner stormi
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Jenner, 25, turned heads in a sheer and formfitting colorful frock by the label, which she layered over a nude corset and bra, while her mini-me rocked a similar patterned dress and matching leggings. The mom-of-two added a pair of pointed-toe heels to complete the look, with Stormi rocking a pair of white sneakers, but despite the latter's casual footwear, people critiqued Jenner for her offspring's attire.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner criticized dressing daughter stormi designer clothes
Source: mega

"These poor kids are so exploited," one Reddit user commented in a discussion on their outing, while another questioned, "I wonder if Stormi ever just wants to wear a Bluey shirt and light up sneakers 😂."

A third person tweeted of the threads, "That kid is wearing rent money."

According to an outlet, others had ever harsher words for the clothes, with one person writing, "She's a bit young for that dress isn't she? It doesn't sit right with me." Echoed another, "Bit inappropriate."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner criticized dressing daughter stormi designer clothes
Source: mega

On the other hand, countless fans raved over the look, with one noting, "Really cute how they sort of match, and Stormi is adorable."

"They are so, so beautiful!" declared another Reddit user, with another penning, "I love how they match! My mom used to do that with me when I was small 🥰."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Stormi donned a much more casual look the night earlier, wearing a denim jacket, jeans and a white T-shirt as she accompanied her mother while en route to the Monday, May 1, Met Gala.

For the annual shindig, Jenner stunned in a silk baby blue coat with red lining, but after hitting the carpet, she took off her outerwear to reveal a scarlet red asymmetrical frock by Haider Ackermann.

The Sun reported on fans thinking Stormi's outfit was "inappropriate."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.