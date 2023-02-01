Kylie Jenner Celebrates Daughter Stormi's 5th Birthday By Flooding Their Home With Colorful Balloons: Photos!
Time flies! Kylie Jenner kicked off daughter Stormi's birthday a few hours earlier this year, showing off their fun and festive decorated house on the night of Tuesday, January 31.
"Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin!" the mom-of-two declared on her Instagram Story as she surveyed the dozens of balloons on the ceiling of her little girl's bedroom.
It was a bittersweet moment for the reality star, 25, as she wrote alongside another photo, "my baby turns 5 tomorrow 🥺🥺🥺🥺." The over-the-top decorations carried out into the living space, where Stormi can be heard saying in amazement, "Mommy, there's so many!"
The tot's dad, Travis Scott, didn't appear in the posts, which isn't too surprising since he and Jenner called it quits once again in late 2022.
"This has happened so many times before," a source spilled after the split, noting the pair didn't spend the holidays together. "They’re known to be on-again off-again, but always remain friends and great coparents."
A second insider noted there's a good chance they'll reconcile — though it may take some time. "Everyone around them expects them to get back together since this happened before. They have the same issues all the time," the source shared. "When it comes to being a dad Travis is always there, but when it comes to their romantic relationship it’s more complicated."
Aside from Stormi, the exes also have son, Aire, who just so happens to turn 1 on Thursday, February 2. The makeup mogul kept her second child's face secret until last month, which is when she also revealed his new name, as she and Scott, 30, previously revealed they didn't like the original moniker they picked out, Wolf.
Fans were quick to poke fun at the new unusual name, but Jenner got in on the fun, laughing at some people's comments on social media.
However, others noted "Aire" translate to "penis" in Arabic, which caused Twitter to explode with jokes.
Jenner has yet to detail what she'll be doing to celebrate her baby boy's first birthday, but knowing her, it's sure to be one jaw-dropping affair!