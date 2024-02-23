Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Curves in a Bikini and Dresses From Her Fashion Line: See the Sultry Photos
If you've got it, flaunt it, seems to be Kylie Jenner's motto these days.
On Thursday, February 22, the reality star shared a slew of seductive snaps on Instagram to highlight her "long weekend" after President's Day.
While the first picture in the set featured an adorable furry dog, she also showed off her fab figure in countless shots, including one sultry snap of herself wearing a black bikini and bending backward in a swimming pool.
In a couple of other photos, she rocked a few tight dresses that appeared to be pieces from her fashion line KHY.
The mom-of-two, 26, also took an image of cinnamon rolls before putting them in the oven, while the last slide featured what appeared to be mockups of a perfume bottle. The papers were labeled Kylie Fragrance, and on a notepad next to them, she wrote "March 7," leading fans to believe she'll release her brand's first scent that day.
Fans loved the content, with one person commenting, "Is it just me or she is getting hotter day by day?🔥🔥."
"We love this version of Kylie," declared another, with a third admirer penned, "we’re getting a fragrance 😭👏🏽."
Others begged the bombshell to upload a photo of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, as she's yet to do so since first they first sparked dating rumors in April 2023.
"Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée," an insider spilled to a magazine. "She is happier than she has been in years."
Though they haven't posted a photo together, Jenner did accompany the Oscar winner, 28, to the Golden Globe awards last month. While the brunette beauty skipped the red carpet, she was seen kissing and talking to her boyfriend while seated next to each other at a table.
While some fans thought the twosome made an odd pairing and assumed they didn't have anything in common, one source claimed the makeup mogul wants to start dabbling in acting.
According to the source, she's had the ambition for "years," but she's "always held back" on pursuing it because "of her fear of failure." However, Chalamet is offering a helping hand.
"She’s begging Timothée to costar with her," a source said of her goals. "She’s convinced they’d make a great pair onscreen because they won’t have to fake their chemistry."
Since Jenner "had private coaches and some high-profile teachers," she already has a leg up on the competition.
The actor reportedly believes his girlfriend has "potential," but he's also made sure she knows what to expect if she starts auditioning for roles.
"He’ll support her if she wants to pursue acting, but he warned her it’s not for the faint of heart," the source said. "There’s always going to be rejection."