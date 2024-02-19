Kylie Jenner Accused of Flaunting Her Wealth in New Video Featuring a Private Jet, Luxury Gym and More: Watch
Kylie Jenner gave her followers a glimpse into what she does but several fans thought she was just using the TikTok video as an excuse to brag about her lifestyle.
On Saturday, February 17, the makeup mogul, 26, showed snippets throughout her day, which included waking up and having coffee in bed before heading to the gym for a workout.
The reality star then showered using her Kylie Skin vanilla body lotion and went to photo shoot.
Later on, she joined her sister Kendall Jenner, 28, on a private jet where they all took shots together.
Of course, some weighed in on Jenner's social media post.
One person wrote, "One day I’ll be this rich," while another said, "Oh to live like kylie jenner."
A third person added, "absolutely stress-free must be such a nice feeling."
"This is so embarrassing any mother who doesn’t include her kids in a 'day in the life' is deplorable," a fourth said, referring to how daughter Stormi and son Aire were nowhere to be seen.
However, some enjoyed seeing Kylie live her best life.
"Kylie you look beautiful, don't pay attention to the bad comments, you are very pretty✨," one person said, while another added, "These mini vlogs give me life! I don’t want to be greedy but moreeeee please 🤣🤣🤣 love you kyyyy ❤️."
It seems like Kylie is smiling a bit more these days, especially since she's been dating Timothée Chalamet.
“Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” the insider spilled. “She is happier than she has been in years.”
“Kylie is no longer posting as many s--- snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” they added of the model, who typically shows off steamy photos online. “She has been wearing less makeup, too."
The stars, who sparked romance rumors last year, have been going strong, and Kylie even attended the Golden Globes with the actor, 28.
Though they might seem like a weird match, they feel right for one another.
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," another source dished.