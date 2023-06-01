It's Official! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographed for First Time During Intimate Hangout With Their Sisters
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to have taken their relationship to the next level, as the rumored couple's hangouts have become a family affair!
Hollywood's suspected newest pair was recently photographed together for the first time during a relaxing barbecue at the Call Me by Your Name actor's home in Beverly Hills, Calif, with their sisters Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet in tow.
Kylie appeared inspired by Kendall's favorite western-chic style, as she sported leggings, a black leather jacket and matching riding boots for the occasion.
The 818 founder kept things simple in a black T-shirt and had her hair pulled back into a messy updo.
Pauline opted for a beige and blue flannel, which she layered over black shorts and a white shirt, while Timothée was only able to be photographed arriving in his car.
Kylie appeared to either stay the night or at some point do an outfit change to match her rumored beau, as additional images captured the makeup mogul and Timothée adorably sporting matching tie dye T-shirts.
The images of their family fun day come after reports that the duo spends nearly every day together "for upwards of six days a week," a source spilled to the outlet.
A separate source recently tried to downplay their alleged relationship, claiming to a second news outlet that it was "not serious."
"Kylie enjoys dating, but her main focus is being a mom," the insider insisted of the 25-year-old, who shares her daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1, with Travis Scott.
As for what Travis thinks about his ex-girlfriend's potential new romance, the "Astroworld" rapper "is not thrilled" Kylie is "moving on" so soon, according to a third source.
While it may not be what he wished for, Travis and Kylie are "still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be," the insider noted, as OK! previously reported.
Kylie and Travis called it quits on their on-again, off-again relationship over the winter holidays after roughly five years of trying to make things work.
