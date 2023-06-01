It's Official! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Photographed for First Time During Intimate Hangout With Their Sisters

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seem to have taken their relationship to the next level, as the rumored couple's hangouts have become a family affair!

Hollywood's suspected newest pair was recently photographed together for the first time during a relaxing barbecue at the Call Me by Your Name actor's home in Beverly Hills, Calif, with their sisters Kendall Jenner and Pauline Chalamet in tow.