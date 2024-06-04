Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Photos of Her and Hailey Bieber as She Gushes Over BFF Becoming a Mom: See the Sweet Snaps
King Kylie is sooo back.
Kylie Jenner shared a precious throwback photo of the makeup mogul and her BFF Hailey Bieber, as the reality star celebrated the mom-to-be's pregnancy with her husband, Justin Bieber, while reflecting on the gal pals' past.
"We're moms now @haileybieber," The Kardashians star wrote alongside an old mirror selfie of the duo — which was hilariously taken by Hailey on a super-outdated iPhone.
In the snap, Kylie and the Rhode Skin founder posed in casual clothing, as the Kylie Cosmetics founder sported her iconic black hairdo with dipped blue ends and Hailey styled a similarly cut blonde look.
While Hailey isn't officially a mom just yet, Kylie's post was a sweet nod to her friend's pregnancy nearly one month after the mom-to-be and her husband announced the exciting news.
Kylie appeared to be deep into a trip down memory lane, as she also shared a throwback picture of herself posing with sister Kendall Jenner and Hailey."
"I mean @haileybieber @kendalljenner," she captioned the nostalgic Instagram Story, which showcased one of Kylie's other unforgettable hairdos — a long, straightened black and green style.
The re-shared images came from a fan account reflecting on Kylie's "Tumblr era," which the socialite's fans have also coined as her "King Kylie era."
Back in January, Kylie nearly broke the internet when she had fans convinced she was going back to her colorful hair days, as OK! previously reported.
"Hiiiii remember me," the stunning celebrity captioned a series of selfies showcasing a new cotton candy pink-colored hairdo.
While Kylie shared two another posts of the statement look, the hairstyle was short-lived and seemed to be a wig, as she uploaded photos of herself with her natural brown hair color just a few days later.
Like Kylie, Hailey has also since ditched her previously-dyed hair and opted to embrace a more natural brunette tone, while Kendall has always kept it classic aside from a brief copper moment in 2022.
The trio's friendship dates back decades, as Kendall and Hailey revealed in a 2021 episode of the latter's "Who's in my Bathroom" YouTube series that Kylie actually introduced the two during The Hunger Games premiere in 2012.
“You were friends with Kylie and then you realized that I was more fun," the 818 founder quipped at the time, though Hailey replied: "Not necessarily."
"I love you both, but you and I became much closer because you started modeling and coming to New York all the time, and I lived in New York and you needed a friend," Hailey explained.