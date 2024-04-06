OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Gets Dolled Up as She Puts Her Extensions Back in Amid Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos

By:

Apr. 6 2024, Published 12:02 p.m. ET

Is this Kylie Jenner’s break up look?

On Friday, April 5, The Kardashians star shared a video to Instagram showing off her long brunette extensions amid rumors she and Timothée Chalamet have split.

Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two.

“Missed this long hairrr,” the 26-year-old penned alongside the footage of herself brushing through the locks.

The famous sister winked and blew kisses at the camera as she displayed her long waved hair. The upload came just days after she shared a recent photoshoot in which she donned a stunning pixie cut.

As OK! previously reported, Jenner displayed her new look amid rumors she and the Dune actor have called it quits after being first romantically linked in April 2023.

Since Jenner has busy promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in L.A., and the actor has been filming the new Bob Dylan biopic in New York, the distance has apparently taken a toll on their romance.

Rumors have swirled Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have called it quits.

"They’re hardly together anymore,” the source dished. “One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

“They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," the insider added.

Despite this source’s claims, in March, another insider revealed the two are still an item, though they are keeping things private.

"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," they said of the Little Women alum and the mother-of-two’s appearance at the award show in January.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent — not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the source shared.

Additionally, Kim Kardashian may have given proof Jenner and Chalamet are still seeing one another after allegedly blurring out his name on the family’s Easter place setting.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended the Golden Globes together.

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one user penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, about Kardashian's March 31 post.

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another person chimed in.

"Kim should’ve filmed the other side. Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him. 💀," a third individual pointed out.

