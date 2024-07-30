OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Raves About Having a 'Good Summer' as She Shows Off Her Freckles in Flirty Selfies

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner has spent the past several weeks traveling the globe and hanging out with her loved ones.

By:

Jul. 30 2024, Published 11:37 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is living out her hot girl summer!

On the night of Monday, July 29, the reality star posted a few Instagram selfies while in her Lamborghini to update fans on how much she's been enjoying the past several weeks.

kylie jenner shows freckles selfies having good summer
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner shared new selfies on Monday, July 29, to show off her freckles.

"More freckles means it’s been a goooooood summer," the brunette beauty captioned the snaps, which pictured her wearing a low-cut tank top.

Jenner, 26, made sure fans could see her freckles by wearing minimal makeup and taking a few close-up shots.

kylie jenner shows freckles selfies having good summer
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The reality star told fans she was having a great summer so far.

Sister Khloé Kardashian loved the upload, commenting on it, "You’ve been living the life this summer! As you should be babe!!!!! Proud of you."

Fans also flooded Jenner with compliments, with one writing, "Kylie.. You are glowing and radiating THAT girl vibes 🤍 much love," while another said, "beautiful as always."

kylie jenner shows freckles selfies having good summer
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The mom-of-two admitted she sometimes struggles with confidence because of trolls' negative comments about her appearance.

The makeup mogul has been documenting her summer via social media, posting photos from boat rides, trips to Paris and Italy and plenty of images of herself rocking bikinis.

One thing she has yet to share on Instagram is a photo of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, 28, whom she's been dating since April 2023.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
The pair has kept their romance private since attending the Golden Globes in January, but they were spotted together at the movie theater in late June.

As OK! previously reported, an insider insisted the duo is "very serious about each other," adding, "This isn’t some fling. They have genuine feelings for each other."

The romance also has the approval of Jenner's famous family, who "thinks that Timothée is balanced, dedicated, successful, and a family man," a separate source shared with a news outlet.

"They love how he treats her and everyone she cares about. He loves her so much and is respectful to her entire circle," the insider said. "Things are blossoming between them more and more every day."

kylie jenner shows freckles selfies having good summer
Source: mega

Jenner has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet since April 2023.

Though the stars can't always be together due to their busy schedules and Jenner's duties as a mom to her and ex Travis Scott's two kids, they are "in constant and fluid communication."

"They don’t need to try to make things work, and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy," the source explained. "They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another."

"They like to have alone time and spend time with Kylie’s family and each other's friends," the insider continued. "They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other and there isn't any void of communication."

