Kylie Jenner's Ex Travis Scott 'Can't Accept' He's Been Replaced Amid Her Romance With Timothée Chalamet: He's 'Extremely Jealous'
Travis Scott isn't pleased about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship.
The "goosebumps" rapper — who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with Jenner — is "completely freaking out" that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Dune actor are still going strong after rumors their relationship was on the rocks.
"He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time."
According to the source, Jenner might even be considering moving in with Chalamet sometime soon.
"Travis is extremely jealous — he never thought Timothée would last this long," the source added. "Kylie’s been very clear with Travis that he missed his shot. Her future is with Timothée.”
And the Kylie Cosmetics founder isn't the only one in the family who thinks so! As OK! previously reported, her mother, Kris Jenner, thinks the Lady Bird actor is "the ultimate catch."
"He has huge star power along with this intellectual cachet, and Kris thinks he can elevate the family into a classier social category," a separate insider dished earlier this year.
The famed momager is reportedly rushing to try to put together brand deals for Chalamet and even invites him to family events without asking her daughter first.
The insider quipped Kylie finds her mother's behavior "so overbearing" and noted, "Kris has meddled in every one of Kylie’s relationships."
This comes after Kylie debunked rumors that she'd called it quits with the Call Me By Your Name star after joining him for a date night in N.Y.C. on Thursday, May 23.
Some speculated the couple decided to end their relationship after Kylie failed to mention him this past Valentine's Day, but a source explained the actor just wants to keep things more private between them.
"Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," the source said at the time. "His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie."
