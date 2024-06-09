Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves and Rock-Hard Abs After Debunking Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors: Photos
Kylie Jenner is showing off her assets!
The makeup mogul, 26, took to Instagram on Saturday, June 8, to share photos of her toned physique and rock-hard abs as she rocked a monochromatic workout set.
"Morninggggg @alo," Jenner captioned the slew of snaps of herself posing in an outdoor locale.
"So beautiful!! and this alo fit ❤️🔥," one fan gushed over the mother-of-two in the comments section.
"Body goals🔥🔥," a second person chimed in.
"This body is extraordinary🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," a third social media user wrote about Jenner.
The latest set of thirst traps come as The Kardashians star was recently spotted with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet after the two were plagued by split rumors.
On Thursday, May 23, the power couple was spotted out on a double date at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in New York City.
Speculation about whether or not the duo was still going strong came after Jenner, who is a mom to kids Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, and Chalamet's work commitments have kept them apart. However, the twosome, who began dating last year, still seems to be going strong.
"They're serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong," an insider spilled when they first got together. "This isn’t some fling."
The Little Women actor, 28, has been quite taken with the businesswoman's world. "She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," a source explained. "She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected."
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the source spilled. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
Despite their loved-up dynamic, people in Chalamet's inner circle claimed after their appearance at the 2024 Golden Globes that he wanted to keep their relationship on the down low. "Timothée didn't like all the attention he got from the Golden Globes, and the kiss took away attention for the real reason he was there," a source said.
"His career is taking off and he wants to protect it and let it thrive based on his talent— not on who he is or isn’t dating. He also wants to protect his relationship with Kylie," the insider explained of the change made after their PDA-packed outing at the Hollywood award show.