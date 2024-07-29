Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves While Wearing a Bikini From Her Khy Clothing Line: Photo

"I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change," Kylie continued. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"

The star added that even if she did undergo multiple plastic surgeries, "I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks. People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."