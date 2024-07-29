Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves While Wearing a Bikini From Her Khy Clothing Line: Photo
Who better to model pieces from Kylie Jenner's clothing line than the star herself?
On Sunday, July 28, the mom-of-two showed off her body in a black bikini from her Khy collection while she was aboard a boat.
It's unclear where the scenic snap was taken, but just last week, the reality star was sharing several photos from her trip to Venice, Italy.
Though Jenner, 26, hasn't been shy about flaunting her figure on social media, she admitted during a recent episode of The Kardashians that she does get upset by negative comments on her appearance.
"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty. After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light," she explained of online trolls claiming she was "aging terribly."
"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13," the makeup mogul told older sister Kendall Jenner, 28. "I just have these [facial] lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child."
"I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change," Kylie continued. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"
The star added that even if she did undergo multiple plastic surgeries, "I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks. People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Kendall noted that she also receives rude comments, spilling, "No matter how much we talk about it, everyone's going to think I've had a full facial reconstruction and so have you. Sadly, it's something we just really have to grow a tough skin on."
In a confessional scene, Kylie vowed to not let the trolls ruin her day: "I always keep it pushing. I have to. Like, I cannot let the comments get me down. I have s--- to do."