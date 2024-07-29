OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Curves While Wearing a Bikini From Her Khy Clothing Line: Photo

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner modeled a swimsuit from her clothing line Khy, which launched earlier this year.

By:

Jul. 29 2024, Published 12:04 p.m. ET

Who better to model pieces from Kylie Jenner's clothing line than the star herself?

On Sunday, July 28, the mom-of-two showed off her body in a black bikini from her Khy collection while she was aboard a boat.

kylie jenner bikini
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a bikini from her clothing line Khy in a new Instagram Story upload.

It's unclear where the scenic snap was taken, but just last week, the reality star was sharing several photos from her trip to Venice, Italy.

Though Jenner, 26, hasn't been shy about flaunting her figure on social media, she admitted during a recent episode of The Kardashians that she does get upset by negative comments on her appearance.

kylie jenner shows curves bikini khy clothing line photo
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The makeup mogul launched Khy earlier this year.

"It’s like, a miracle that I still have confidence, and I can still look in the mirror and think that I’m pretty. After Paris, there was this picture, which, for the first time, I was like, ‘OK, we’re not gonna wear a lot of makeup.' Then I go, and I don’t wear a lot of makeup and someone catches me in a weird light," she explained of online trolls claiming she was "aging terribly."

"You can look at pictures of me since I’m 13," the makeup mogul told older sister Kendall Jenner, 28. "I just have these [facial] lines, but I’ve had them since I was a child."

kylie jenner shows curves bikini khy clothing line photo
Source: mega

Jenner admitted on 'The Kardashians' that fans' rude remarks about her appearance can affect her self-esteem.

"I hate even having this conversation over and over and over again because it feels like it’s a waste of my breath, because I think with me, it’s just never gonna change," Kylie continued. "I've never cried about this before, but I guess it does affect me. It's just like, why do people think it's OK to talk about me?"

The star added that even if she did undergo multiple plastic surgeries, "I still don’t think it’s OK to talk about someone’s looks. People have been talking about my looks since I was 12, 13 — before I even got lip filler, people talked about my looks… And it’s just so hurtful. I 'look old.' I see it under every post."

kylie jenner shows curves bikini khy clothing line photo
Source: mega

Kendall Jenner has encouraged her younger sister to shake off hateful comments.

Kendall noted that she also receives rude comments, spilling, "No matter how much we talk about it, everyone's going to think I've had a full facial reconstruction and so have you. Sadly, it's something we just really have to grow a tough skin on."

In a confessional scene, Kylie vowed to not let the trolls ruin her day: "I always keep it pushing. I have to. Like, I cannot let the comments get me down. I have s--- to do."

