Kylie Jenner Reveals Her 'Best' Beauty Secret as She Stuns at Paris Fashion Week: Photos
Kylie Jenner is giving away one of her beauty secrets!
On Friday, September 27, The Kardashians star, 27, shared a get ready with me video as she prepared herself for Paris Fashion Week.
“Good morning! We’re here in Paris. I got four hours of sleep and it’s officially Day 1,” she began the footage while washing her face and brushing her teeth.
The brunette beauty went on to show how she got all glammed up, including a full face of makeup, a voluminous hairstyle and a tight black dress.
“We need to get in the car,” she said when her team was all done.
The mother-of-two, who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, then entered the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2025 show, where her sister Kendall Jenner was walking.
Following clips of the model strutting down the runway, Kylie said, “We’re going to find Kendall.”
The recap of her glamorous day ended with a clip of her and Kendall exiting the show together arm-in-arm.
In response to her post, fans gushed over the Kylie Cosmetics founder.
“The hair was my most favorite ✨,” one person raved, while another added, “Queen✨.”
A third supporter noted, “She looks SO good.”
Despite all the praise, a few trolls came after Kylie’s look.
“To be honest, she is 27 and looks like 35🥲,” someone wrote, as a second penned, “Nobody cares anymore lol.”
The night before Kylie’s busy day, the author took to her Instagram Story with a stunning mirror selfie after her night out with Kendall, 28, best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 27, and their other close pal Gigi Hadid, 29.
In the image, Kylie put on a sassy pout as she held a bowl of pasta with red sauce in the outfit she wore from her evening in the city.
"1 am. Paris. pasta.," the Khy founder penned alongside the snap of her wearing, a strapless black dress, tights and a pointed-toe heel.
Before the delicious looking cheat meal, Kylie, Stassie, Kendall and Gigi attended Rosalía's 32nd birthday party at the Hotel Particulier in Paris, France.
While Kylie accessorized her all-black ensemble with The Row's Edith Bag, Kendall stepped out in a sheer tan Alexander McQueen dress and matching open-toe kitten heels.