Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted at Coachella to Support Jack Antonoff Despite Skipping Out on Pal Lana Del Rey’s Headlining Set
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made an appearance on the Coachella valley!
Despite not attending the pop star’s pal Lana Del Rey’s headlining set on Friday, April 12, the power couple did come to support the blonde beauty’s producer Jack Antonoff, as his band Bleachers played.
The “Cruel Summer” singer and the NFL star were spotted backstage for the musical act’s set and were seen in the crowd as they smiled and chatted with those around them.
Swift opted for a casual look, wearing a green baseball cap and all black ensemble, while Kelce stepped out in a white hat, T-shirt and a flannel.
As OK! previously reported, the pair’s appearance came after they skipped out on day one of the festival, where the “Summertime Sadness” songstress performed.
Instead, the lovebirds decided to grab a relaxed dinner at celebrity hotspot Sushi Park in Los Angeles.
The celebs, who debuted their relationship in September 2023, entered the Japanese restaurant grinning and holding hands.
Swift wore a denim skirt, black shirt, sneakers and a red jacket on the low-key date night, while Kelce sported an olive-green sweater with matching shorts and sneakers.
The three-time Super Bowl winner and the Eras Tour star’s fun-filled weekend came after Kelce gushed over their romance on the Wednesday, April 10, episode of the “New Heights” podcast with guest Lil Dicky.
“It’s fun. I’m having a blast in life, baby. Just flying high, enjoying it all,” Kelce raved. “Bringing new lives to the football world, opening the football world up to new things.”
The comedian and rapper then shared his approval of the love affair, saying, “I think it’s the best thing ever. Honestly, my take on it — not that you wanna spend time talking about it for the 5,000th time — but like, I just think there’s something that just makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school. Your most popular pop star, beloved musician, somehow met the most popular, beloved athlete and they actually fell in love.”
“But I think a lot of people who would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and they acknowledge they love it because there’s something so American about it,” the 36-year-old added. “There’s something just classic about it.”
“I don’t know how I did it because she wasn’t into sports. So I don’t know how the f--- I did it,” Kelce replied.