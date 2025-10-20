Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian Nearly Spill Out of Their Latex Dresses: Hot Photos
Oct. 20 2025, Published 1:49 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian turned heads in coordinating latex dresses while celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Kylie Cosmetics.
The Khy founder, 28, looked like a total doll in a curve-hugging bubblegum pink latex gown with thin spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that showed off her curves. She completed the look with long pastel-pink hair and glossy nude glam, embodying her signature Barbie vibe.
Next to her, Kim, 44, wowed in a blush-colored latex gown featuring a halter neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her famous figure. The SKIMS founder then added layers of diamond necklaces and a sleek ponytail.
In another pic, the sisters posed inside a pink-themed venue alongside Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.
“Last night was perfect! Thank you to everyone who came and celebrated 10 years of Kylie Cosmetics. I’m so grateful. Still smiling 💗💗🫂,” Kylie captioned her post.
One photo also showed Kim and Kylie sitting together in what looked like a limo, drinks in hand, flashing their cleavage and their matching grins. Another video clip revealed that both sported sparkling teeth jewelry as they playfully showed off their smiles to the camera.
Naturally, fans went wild in the comments section.
“The King Kylie collection sold out in just 10 minutes 🤯 congratulations!! You and your amazing team made everything exactly how we fans have always dreamed. Thank you for bringing our dreams to life, we’re literally so obsessed 🥹,” one fan gushed.
Another added, “so proud of you Kylie! everything came out perfect, 10 years of creating your own story. 🥹✨.”
Khloé chimed in with, “You’re perfect 💕💕,” while influencer Haley Kalil kept it short and sweet, writing, “Ur so hot 🔥.”
The celebration comes just days after Kylie announced the return of her bold “King Kylie” era. On October 12, she revealed that she’s relaunching some of her most iconic Kylie Cosmetics products from that fearless phase of her career.
“This King Kylie Collection is truly for you!!!” Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself in blue-black glitter and a jeweled crown. “You’re the reason my biggest cosmetic dreams came true, and I wouldn’t be here 10 years later! without your support.”
She added that her fans’ “messages asking for a King Kylie collection,” inspired her to bring back the era that started it all — her unapologetic teenage self who dreamed big.
“I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for,” she continued. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for being on this journey with me. I hope this collection makes you as happy as you’ve made me. King Kylie Collection launches October 18.”