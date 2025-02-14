Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Tummy During Sprinter Vodka Event Following Date Night With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet: Photos
Kylie Jenner is one gorgeous businesswoman!
The reality star made a quick trip to Georgia to celebrate the launch of Sprinter Vodka Soda’s first-ever single-flavor pack — Peach — and, of course, she did it in style.
In one snapshot, the mom-of-two posed effortlessly against stacks of her vodka brand’s boxes, putting her toned abs on display. For the event, she kept things casual yet chic, rocking a cropped white tee that read, “There’s a new [peach emoji] in town,” paired with black leather flare pants and a peachy-toned makeup look.
“Sprinter Peach has been our fan-favorite flavor since our launch last spring,” Jenner shared in a statement. “It made perfect sense to launch our first single-flavor pack with Peach, and to celebrate, we are so excited to head to the Peach State.”
The event was packed with excitement as the Khy founder hit up local Atlanta liquor stores, including Total Wine & More and Tower Beer, Wine & Spirits, before making an appearance at Tongue & Groove, a popular nightlife spot. Later, she surprised fans in Athens at Sprinter’s Paloma Park "Peach Park" takeover, where she joined rising country star Ella Langley on stage.
Langley later shared the moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a shot of the two of them signing peach-colored caps they handed out to fans.
“Thank you for having me, @kyliejenner x @drinksprinter,” the “Strangers” singer wrote alongside a silhouette shot of herself on stage.
Jenner’s latest launch comes after she teased the best-selling flavor in a series of stunning Instagram snaps, rocking a plunging black halter dress with her brunette waves cascading down her back.
"Sprinted too hard last night," she cheekily captioned the post, referencing her vodka soda brand, which also made a few cameos in the pics.
Fans were quick to hype up the beauty mogul, flooding the comments section with praise.
One fan gushed, "THE REAL HOTTEST!!" while another dubbed her a "gorgeous queen."
Her sister Khloé Kardashian, 40, couldn’t help but chime, too.
"Stop being rude and being so gorgeous," the Good American co-founder joked, later adding, "Wow wow wow."
The big event comes fresh off a rare public outing with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The couple was spotted at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where Jenner was seen affectionately rubbing the Call Me by Your Name star's lower back in a clip shared on X.
"It’s hard to believe Kylie and Timothée have been together for two years, especially when you consider what different worlds they come from," a source spilled of the lovebirds. "Certainly no one in his life expected them to go the distance, everyone assumed it was just a fling. But they’re proving the critics totally wrong."
The insider also claimed wedding bells might not be too far off for the low-key couple.
"Getting married was never that important to her but that was before she met Timothée," the source explained. "If their stars are aligned the way Kylie says they are, it could happen soon."