He's Getting So Big! Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos Of Her & Travis Scott's Adorable Son
There he is! Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott have yet to announce the new moniker of their baby boy — whose name is still Wolf — but that didn't stop her from sharing a few glimpses of the tiny tot.
On Monday, November 28, the makeup mogul uploaded "highlights" from recent weeks, with several of the pictures featuring the 9-month-old and the couple's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.
The reality star, 26, refrained from showing her son's full face, but she did show off more of him than ever before as he stood on the grass in a white tee and khaki pants with his famous mama holding onto him.
"Can't wait to see baby boys face 😍," one fan commented, while another noted, "He’s so big already! 😢😍."
Another picture captured the mom-of-two and her tykes en route to Thanksgiving dinner, while the last snap depicted Jenner and Scott, 31, in an intimate embrace.
As OK! previously reported, the on-off couple seemed to hit a rough patch last month after his alleged former flame Rojean "Yung Sweet Ro" Kar sparked buzz he cheated on the Kylie Cosmetics founder, something he vehemently denied.
"It's a lot of weird s**t going on. An uninvited person was sneaking photos on what was supposed to be a closed set while I was directing a video," the rapper stated in response to the rumors. "I'm saying this for the last time. I don't know this person. I've never been with this person. So please stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling."
However, Kar hit back and claimed the dad-of-two has been unfaithful to the mother of his children on multiple occasions.
"To say you don't know me and you've never been with me when you've definitely been with me when f***ing everybody seen you with me, when I have pictures and videos of you with me, come on," she wrote on social media, then insisting Scott stepped out on Jenner. "Like come on, you cheat on that b***h every single f***ing night."
While a Radar source said the brunette babe was "sick" of the drama, things seemed to be back on track by Halloween, as the family-of-four celebrated the holiday all together.