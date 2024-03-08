Kylie Jenner Talks 'Protecting' Daughter Stormi, 6, From the Public Eye: 'She's Innocent'
Kylie Jenner may be a social media queen, but the reality star is very selective when it comes to exposing her two kids to the public.
During her recent interview with The New York Times, 6-year-old daughter Stormi entered the room, which spurred the mother-of-two to request that anything the tot says not be included in the article.
"We can't do that to her," Jenner, 26, stated. "She’s innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn’t know we’re doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she’s 6 years old."
"It’s my responsibility to protect her," added the makeup mogul.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder acknowledged that she does post photos and videos of her kids on social media, but the fashion designer noted that when she does so, it's "under my control."
At the end of the chat, the journalist recalled how when she said goodbye to Stormi, the tot was surprised she knew who she was.
"Everybody knows your name," the mom-of-two told her eldest child. "You’re a superstar."
Jenner shares her little girl and son Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott, 32, though she didn't touch on co-parenting in the interview.
The Hollywood bombshell also refrained from talking about Timothée Chalamet when she was asked for a response about fans who think she's changed her style since she started dating the actor, 28, last year.
"I don’t know how I feel about that," she replied. "I just don’t want to talk about personal things."
Jenner's dismissal of the question lead some to believe the two may have split, especially since they haven't been seen together since the Golden Globes in January.
However, an insider told a news outlet last month, "Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée, adding, "she is happier than she has been in years.”
While it's unclear what the duo's status is, another source spilled that the Oscar nominee has indeed met Jenner's two children.
“He’s great with them," the source said. "They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he’s always at the house and staying over.”
Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the kids' dad, as the rapper appeared to diss Chalamet in his track "Meltdown,"
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," one verse reads, referring to the character the NYC native played in 2023's Wonka. "Burn an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----."