Kylie Jenner Talks 'Protecting' Daughter Stormi, 6, From the Public Eye: 'She's Innocent'

During her recent interview with The New York Times, 6-year-old daughter Stormi entered the room, which spurred the mother-of-two to request that anything the tot says not be included in the article.

"We can't do that to her," Jenner, 26, stated. "She’s innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn’t know we’re doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she’s 6 years old."

"It’s my responsibility to protect her," added the makeup mogul.