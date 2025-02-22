Kylie Jenner Rocks Face Gems in Seductive Topless Photo Ahead of Releasing Her New Fragrance
Kylie Jenner looks good and smells good!
On Friday, February 21, the makeup mogul, 27, shared some seductive topless photos while showing off some sparkling face gems.
In the photos from the shoot promoting Cosmic 2.0, The Kardashians star posed with the diamond crystals stuck on her face and her bare chest. The influencer’s unique glam also featured a light pink lip, blush and a smokey eye.
The brunette beauty even put her chest on full display as her collarbones were highlighted with the shiny accessories.
“She’s almosttttt here and we’re getting ready 🤍💫 cosmic 2.0 lands in 6 days 🤗 this one is special. I’ve poured myself into Cosmic 2.0 and I can’t wait for you to experience it. Every note, every detail 💫💫 ahhhh 2.27!!!” she penned alongside the stunning stills.
In response, fans of the reality TV personality gushed over the look.
“THE MAKEUP 😍,” one person stated, while another raved, “This glam and crystals 😍😍😍😍.”
“I just know it smells hot,” a third added about the perfume, as a fourth said, “Hottie🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, Jenner has been no stranger to praise recently, as she’s been flaunting her ample curves while in Europe with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
On Sunday, February 16, the model uploaded photos of herself in a vintage 1995 John Galliano from when she attended the 2025 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) as the A Complete Unknown actor's date.
"1 of 1. John Galliano 1995 🖤🖤," she captioned the sultry snaps of herself in the low-cut black sequin gown.
Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, commented on the post, writing, "GORGEOUS!! 🖤🖤🖤.”
"Did Tim take these?" a fan asked, referencing how the duo was loved-up while at the event together.
"Kylie has literally never looked bad in any outfit," one more person noted, as a fourth added, "Something different about Kylie."
Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked in April 2023. Though they have largely kept their romance private, the couple has recently stepped into the public eye a lot more.
Kylie — who shares her daughter, Stormi, 7, and son, Aire, 3, with her ex Travis Scott — spoke about why she likes to keep their relationship behind closed doors while talking to British Vogue for their September 2024 issue.
"Privacy is so important to me in life," she stated, confessing it "feels so good" to have successfully kept her romance away from the world’s opinions.
Kris also dished on the pair’s choice to stay under the radar.
"She has learned to be emotionally available only to the people she feels really comfortable being around,” the matriarch shared. "She protects her mental health that way. Anywhere she goes, it creates a lot of brouhaha. It can be very overwhelming.”