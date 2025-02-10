or
Kylie Jenner Teases Fans by Pulling Down Her Pants in Racy Snaps

Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner teased fans by pulling down her pants while rocking a trendy olive green trench coat.

Feb. 10 2025, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner knows how to turn any outfit into a jaw-dropping moment!

The reality star had fans buzzing after she shared a new Instagram photo dump featuring a stylish olive green trench coat with a twist. The coat was long in the back but cropped in the front, exposing her toned midsection and hinting at just the right amount of skin.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner wore a trench coat in a photo posted via Instagram.

In one of the snaps, Jenner took things up a notch by pulling down her dark blue denim pants for a mirror selfie. Another shot showed her playfully lifting the coat to highlight her tiny waist and sculpted abs while looking off into the distance.

But it wasn’t just the mom-of-two’s fashion moment that stole the show — her adorable dachshund, Mr. Moo Pants, had fans gushing over his new look. The little pup looked effortlessly chic in a navy blue crochet turtleneck sweater as the Kylie Cosmetics owner held him up for another mirror selfie.

“how cute is mr moo pants’ new sweater,” the makeup mogul captioned the post, referring to her dog.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Fans asked the reality star if her latest outfit was from her clothing line.

Fans wasted no time hyping her up.

“Trench coat buttoned to the TOP 💜,” one person wrote, while another added, “Absolutely gorgeous.”

“🔥🔥🔥,” a third gushed.

A fourth added: “His little face is so innocent.”

“Omg look so cute the eyes😍,” a fifth raved, while another user penned, “Fine dog.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has a lot of dogs.

Even Hailey Bieber jumped in, writing, “How cute is Mr. Moo's mommy!”

This isn’t the first time Jenner has shown off Moo Pants on social media.

Back in November 2023, the KHY founder introduced her dachshund to fans on TikTok and Instagram. In a now-viral clip, the tiny pup wiggled in her hands before finally settling down for a cuddle.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mom-of-two took a mirror selfie with her pet Mr. Moo Pants.

“He’s over me,” she joked in the caption.

She later shared another video of Moo Pants sitting on her bed mid-lick before looking up at her. “Are you done being crazy?" she asked playfully, while another clip showed the pup sprawled out on her sheets as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cooed, “Hm, all done? You’re so cute.”

By December 2024, Moo Pants was officially part of the family Christmas festivities after Jenner posted an adorable snap of him rolling around with her other dachshund, Ernie, both decked out in festive sweaters on a plush white blanket.

Of course, Jenner's love for dogs goes way beyond her latest fur baby. She also has another dachshund named Odie, along with Norman, Bambi, Harlie, Rosie and Sophia.

Norman, her first Italian greyhound, joined the family after her 17th birthday in 2014, and she’s been a proud dog mom ever since. She even went all out for Halloween 2019, dressing her pups as Toy Story characters.

In 2019, after a fan speculated that she wasn’t posting Norman as much, Jenner quickly set the record straight.

"What makes u think anything happened to my Norman," she clapped back on Twitter. "I don’t post my dogs as much, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still."

