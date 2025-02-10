Kylie Jenner Teases Fans by Pulling Down Her Pants in Racy Snaps

In one of the snaps, Jenner took things up a notch by pulling down her dark blue denim pants for a mirror selfie. Another shot showed her playfully lifting the coat to highlight her tiny waist and sculpted abs while looking off into the distance.

But it wasn’t just the mom-of-two’s fashion moment that stole the show — her adorable dachshund, Mr. Moo Pants, had fans gushing over his new look. The little pup looked effortlessly chic in a navy blue crochet turtleneck sweater as the Kylie Cosmetics owner held him up for another mirror selfie.