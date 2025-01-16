NEWS Timothée Chalamet Fined $79 After Failing to Park His E-Bike Properly While Arriving at London Premiere of 'A Complete Unknown': Photos Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet arrived in style at the London premiere of 'A Complete Unknown.'

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the London premiere of A Complete Unknown in a unique way — but not without paying the price. On Wednesday, January 15, the famed actor made a guest appearance on the French talk show Quotidien, where Chalamet revealed he was fined $79 one day prior for failing to park his electric bike properly after using the mode of transportation to get to his movie premiere at BFI Southbank in London.

Source: MEGA The actor said he was fined $79 for failing to park his e-bike properly after using it to get to the movie premiere.

Explaining how he had to hop on the bike in order to make it through traffic that was jeopardizing his arrival at the venue, Chalamet said he was slapped with the small ticket for not returning the mode of transportation to the right place. "There was a traffic jam and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there, and I got a £65 fine," the Wonka actor admitted of the payment, which is equal to roughly $79, per a video shared to X (formerly named Twitter) of his talk show appearance.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet joked the ticket was 'horrible' since it was an advertisement for the e-bike company Lime.

"And actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them," Chalamet joked of his accidental promotion of the e-bike company Lime, as he was pictured posing with the ride on the red carpet after his arrival. In photos obtained by OK!, the 29-year-old could be seen sitting on the bright green bike, as he rode onto the red carpet while all dressed up in his suit and tie.

« The idea is that I have no idea… there was a traffic jam and I actually wasn’t allowed to park there and I got a £65 fine and actually it’s horrible because it was an advert for them ! »#TimothéeChalamet at Quotidien today pic.twitter.com/fSXuaoVeNx — Choupistick (@choupistick) January 15, 2025 Source: @choupistick/X

He eventually ditched the bicycle and posed without it. It's unclear when Chalamet was hit with the fine. After joining the French talk show, Chalamet spent some time exploring the country where his father is from — alongside his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, 27, whom he was spotted on a date night in Paris with on Wednesday evening.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet revealed he was fined while appearing on a French talk show.

The Dune actor and the reality star packed on the PDA while holding hands in the City of Love, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication. The couple was caught heading back into Hotel Royal Monceau in Paris after indulging in an intimate dinner at a luxurious restaurant.

Their romantic night comes after Jenner accompanied Chalamet as his date to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month. The Kylie Cosmetics founder reportedly didn't walk the red carpet at the event because she wanted the special occasion "to be all about Timothée," however, they weren't shy to showcase their love once inside.

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet was spotted on a date night with Kylie Jenner after his talk show appearance.

The Call Me by Your Name star and Jenner have been going strong for quite some time now, as they were first linked romantically in April 2023. They made their first public appearances together in September of that same year.