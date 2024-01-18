Kylie Jenner Fans Disappointed Her New Pink Hairstyle Is Already Gone Just 1 Day After Debuting the Nostalgic Look: Photos
Hair today, gone tomorrow!
Just one day after Kylie Jenner sent the internet into a frenzy by reviving her nostalgic pink hair, the reality star was back to her natural color.
On Wednesday, January 17, the mom-of-two, 26, was rocking her usual dark locks as she did a makeup tutorial for Kylie Cosmetics' new product.
"MY FOUNDATION IS HERE !!!! shop my brand new Power Plush Foundation NOW on KylieCosmetics.com @kyliecosmetics i can’t wait for everyone to finally try," she captioned her Instagram video. "I’m wearing shade 4.5c."
In the clip, Jenner had her natural hair down and styled in waves as she showed fans how she applies the foundation, and while some of her social media followers admired her natural beauty, others just wanted to know why she ditched her fun tresses.
"Where’s the piiiiiink," one fan commented on the upload, with another guessing she was wearing a wig in the previous pictures.
"Where is the pink hair 🥺," another disappointed Instagram user wrote, with another assuming, "She took the pictures of the pink hair when she had this blowout probably on the exact same day and the pink hair is definitely just an edited picture."
Others thought the makeup video may have been recorded before she changed up her look.
The mogul debuted her pale pink locks on Tuesday, January 17, alongside the caption, "hiiiii remember me."
The star's fans were super excited about the fresh style, which she often wore years ago when she was dubbed "King Kylie."
Even her sister Khloé Kardashian, 39, raved over the update, declaring on her Instagram Story, "I've never been happier!!!!!!!! Are you in a G Wagon too? I missed King Kylie."
While Jenner is spending plenty of time working on expanding her empire, she's also been seen out and about with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on a handful of occasions over the past couple of months.
"Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work," a source spilled to a news outlet. "She is really excited to see where this relationship goes."
On January 7, the two packed on the PDA when the bombshell accompanied the Oscar nominee, 28, to the Golden Globes, where he was nominated for his work in Wonka. Though Jenner skipped the red carpet entirely, they sat together and even shared a few kisses despite the cameras and star-studded crowd around them.
Things have been steadily progressing between the stars, who first sparked dating rumors in April 2023.
"They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," one insider shared.
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," the insider continued. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."