Kylie Jenner Gives Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet 'Strict Rules When They’re Apart': 'She’s Even Got Him Sharing His Location'
Kylie Jenner has Timothee Chalamet on lock!
The reality star, who was first linked to the A Complete Unknown actor in April 2023, reportedly has worries as the girlfriend of one of this generation's most famous movie stars.
"Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is," a source recently claimed to a news publication. "Obviously, that’s not fool proof because he could easily leave his phone at home if he wanted to sneak around but it does give her some peace of mind. Still she’s living in a state of anxiety most of the time because she’s so worried about losing him."
According to the insider, Jenner "tries her best not to react to the fact that he’s known as a player amongst his friends, but of course it does get to her," noting: "She knows that anytime she’s not right by his side, there are women throwing themselves at him."
"It’s extra tough because he’s this huge movie star so it’s not just average women that he’s crossing paths with," the confidante continued. "He's surrounded by gorgeous actresses and models."
Regardless of her own fame and success, "it’s impossible not to feel threatened," the source confessed.
Plus, Chalamet is allegedly like a "kid in a candy store" when it comes to his skyrocketing career.
"There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year," the insider said of the Wonka actor. "It’s put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere."
While Jenner could also have essentially any guy she wants, the Kylie Cosmetics founder "wouldn’t think of cheating on Timothée," per the source.
"Even though she didn’t want to label their relationship, she thought he was The One. Little did she know he’s a raging player. Women are definitely his vice," the insider concluded.
Although Jenner might have concerns when it comes to her and Chalamet's relationship, the couple has seemed stronger than ever as of lately.
Earlier this month, the brunette beauty accompanied the Call Me by Your Name star as his date to the 2025 Golden Globe Awards — one year after she sat by his side at the same event.
The lovebirds were also recently spotted on having a romantic date night in Paris, however, they have yet to hard-launch their relationship on social media.
Chalamet and Jenner have also never specifically discussed their love story in interviews, instead shying away from and around related questions.
