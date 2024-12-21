Kylie Jenner's Ex Travis Scott 'Regrets the Way Her Treated Her' After Split: Source
Travis Scott apparently wishes things turned out differently with Kylie Jenner.
According to an insider, the rapper, 33, continues to think fondly of his time with The Kardashians star, 27, despite her new romance with Timothée Chalamet.
"The way Travis talks about Kylie, it’s obvious he regrets the way he treated her," the source claimed. "Travis isn’t putting any pressure on Kylie. But he’s let her know that he wants her back."
Scott and Jenner, who share children Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, dated on and off for five years until they officially called it quits in 2022. In the spring of 2023, the makeup mogul began seeing the Little Women actor, 28.
As OK! previously reported, Jenner was worried about the musician after he was arrested twice over the past year. “She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her, but she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids,” a separate insider explained. "If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills."
Scott's behavior allegedly even shocked Chalamet. “For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations,” the source claimed. “He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs."
Despite his fears, the insider claimed the Dune actor "doesn't want to get involved in any way" regarding the reality star and the "goosebumps" artist, as he doesn't want to mess up their co-parenting dynamic. "If he knows that Travis is in the same city or in the same area, or that he's coming around, he makes himself very scarce," the source spilled.
“Dealing with this kind of dysfunction with his girlfriend is not what he signed up for, and it bothers him that Kylie’s even remotely supportive of Travis,” the insider explained. “He’s drawing a line in the sand and demanding she keep her distance from Travis.”
Although Chalamet wants to keep any tension at bay, Scott isn't happy with his relationship with Jenner. "He can’t accept that he’s been replaced and hates the idea of another man around his kids," another insider said of the Texas native. "He actually thought he and Kylie were on the road to a reunion — they talk all the time."
