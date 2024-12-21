Kylie Jenner's Ex Travis Scott 'Regrets the Way Her Treated Her' After Split: Source

As OK! previously reported, Jenner was worried about the musician after he was arrested twice over the past year. “She’s very concerned and very upset with him for getting into all this trouble and causing all this stress, which reflects poorly on her, but she’s not going to wash her hands of him, because ultimately, he’s still the father of her kids,” a separate insider explained. "If anything, she’d like to get him some help for his issues, maybe even pay some of his legal bills."

Scott's behavior allegedly even shocked Chalamet. “For Timothée, it’s all very dark and kind of overwhelming to think that his girlfriend has these two kids with a guy who’s ultimately getting himself into more and more toxic and scary situations,” the source claimed. “He’s clearly got huge anger issues, and it’s no secret he’s incredibly jealous and resentful that Kylie’s moved on, so of course Timothée wants to avoid him at all costs."