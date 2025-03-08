Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted at Pal Victoria Villarroel's Birthday Party After Couple Packed on the PDA at 2025 Oscars: Watch

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

On Saturday, March 8, fans spotted the couple — who was first romantically linked in April 2023 — in the background of a video from the makeup mogul’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel 's birthday party.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet don’t just go to award shows together!

While the footage was focused on one pal bringing over a cake with a sparkler to the birthday girl, fans noticed Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, amongst the many guests.

The reality TV star appeared to wear jeans and a black sweater to the outing, while the Oscar-nominee seemingly donned a maroon sweatshirt, black hat and black pants.