Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Spotted at Pal Victoria Villarroel's Birthday Party After Couple Packed on the PDA at 2025 Oscars: Watch
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet don’t just go to award shows together!
On Saturday, March 8, fans spotted the couple — who was first romantically linked in April 2023 — in the background of a video from the makeup mogul’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel's birthday party.
While the footage was focused on one pal bringing over a cake with a sparkler to the birthday girl, fans noticed Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, amongst the many guests.
The reality TV star appeared to wear jeans and a black sweater to the outing, while the Oscar-nominee seemingly donned a maroon sweatshirt, black hat and black pants.
Though the pair were not loved-up in the clip, at the 2025 Academy Awards, the celebs packed on the PDA.
As OK! previously reported, the A Complete Unknown actor walked the event’s red carpet solo, however, once he joined his boo inside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, they couldn’t help but show affection for each other.
The mother-of-two — who sported a seductive black gown with cutouts and gems — and the Call Me By Your Name alum — who wore a butter yellow suit — were seen kissing in their seats and holding hands around the event as they giggled with other guests.
While Jenner managed to make it to the celebration to support her boo, it was unclear if she’d be present as the famous sister has been grieving the death of her hairstylist Jesus Guerrero, who suddenly passed away recently.
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are 'Serious About Each Other': They’re 'Pleased to Prove the Haters Wrong'
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Cute Relationship Moment Caught on Camera at the 2025 Golden Globes: Watch
- Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Hold Hands During Paris Fashion Week After Going Public With Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"Today was really hard without you, but I know how excited you were for Ky to attend the Oscars," Jenner’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada captioned a photo of the brunette beauty all dolled up from the big night. "I felt your energy guiding us today. I hope we did you proud🤍 we love you forever 🕊️."
Gladly, Jenner has Chalamet to lean on during this tough time, as a source recently shared that her feelings for the New York native are growing.
"Kylie swears she’s never been in love like this before. They connect in every way, and she’s completely in awe of him," an insider shared. "You just have to look at the way her style, and even her body has changed in the two years that they’ve been together. She’s doing everything she can to be his perfect woman because she wants to hang on to him for life."
The confidante even claimed the two could be taking their relationship to the next level soon.
"She’s been dropping hints and he does talk about things like they have a future, so it’s not like it’s totally out of the question," they spilled. "She’s just in a much bigger hurry than he is. She does have a huge ace up her sleeve that she can drop to, hopefully, make it a deal he can’t refuse, and that’s to elope with no prenup, that’s how badly she wants this."